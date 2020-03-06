Tessa Thompson Says Christian Bale Is Playing the Villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

“I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I,” said Thompson

| March 6, 2020 @ 5:33 PM
thor valkyrie tessa thompson avengers 4 set christian bale

Marvel Studios

Looks like Tessa Thompson has broken Marvel’s code of omerta and has confirmed that Christian Bale will play the villain in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” Thompson told ET at the Season 3 premiere of “Westworld.” “I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.”

Thompson, who played Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok” and last year’s “Avengers: Endgame,” also said that her character will now be known as King of New Asgard.

Also Read: Christian Bale in Talks to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

“She’s king,” Thompson added. “If she can’t find her queen, she’ll just be king and queen at the same time.”

Bale last wore superhero spandex in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy. The question of which villain Bale will play is anyone’s guess.

Taika Waititi will return to write and direct. The filmmaker directed the third film in the installment, “Thor: Ragnarok,” which was written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher L. Yost. Waititi also portrayed Korg in “Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Thor: Ragnarok” grossed $854 million at the worldwide box office since its debut in November of 2017 and scored rave reviews from critics, achieving a 93% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an “A” CinemaScore.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters Nov. 2021.

All 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best (Photos)

  • marvel movies mcu rank worst best Marvel
  • Marvel
  • Ant-Man Disney/Marvel
  • Marvel
  • Disney/Marvel
  • Marvel
  • Thor 2 chris hemsworth tom hiddleston Disney/Marvel
  • Iron Man 3 Disney/Marvel
  • Disney/Marvel
  • Disney/Marvel
  • ant-man and the wasp evangeline lilly paul rudd Disney/Marvel
  • Captain Marvel
  • marvel avengers infinity war Disney/Marvel
  • Avengers Endgame Disney/Marvel
  • Spider-Man Far From Home Disney/Marvel
  • thor ragnarok trailer nfl opening night Disney/Marvel
  • Captain America Civil War Disney/Marvel
  • Marvel
  • Chadwick Boseman Black Panther Disney/Marvel
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony/Marvel
  • doctor strange star-lord avengers infinity war
  • Disney/Marvel
  • Winter Soldier Disney/Marvel
  • Disney/Marvel
1 of 24

TheWrap critic Alonso Duralde orders the MCU, including “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Nobody on the internet wants to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's a topic we just can't go on ignoring. But seriously: even though this seemingly unstoppable franchise has rabid fans across the globe, no one can agree on which ones they like best (or least, for that matter). TheWrap's Film Reviews Editor Alonso Duralde take his own stab at the subject -- and no, he's not getting paid by anyone at Disney to like (or dislike, for that matter) any of these films.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue