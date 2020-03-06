Looks like Tessa Thompson has broken Marvel’s code of omerta and has confirmed that Christian Bale will play the villain in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” Thompson told ET at the Season 3 premiere of “Westworld.” “I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.”

Thompson, who played Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok” and last year’s “Avengers: Endgame,” also said that her character will now be known as King of New Asgard.

“She’s king,” Thompson added. “If she can’t find her queen, she’ll just be king and queen at the same time.”

Bale last wore superhero spandex in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy. The question of which villain Bale will play is anyone’s guess.

Taika Waititi will return to write and direct. The filmmaker directed the third film in the installment, “Thor: Ragnarok,” which was written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle and Christopher L. Yost. Waititi also portrayed Korg in “Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Thor: Ragnarok” grossed $854 million at the worldwide box office since its debut in November of 2017 and scored rave reviews from critics, achieving a 93% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an “A” CinemaScore.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will hit theaters Nov. 2021.