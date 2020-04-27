Texas Allows Theaters to Reopen This Friday at Limited Capacity

“This is permission to open, not a requirement,” Gov. Greg Abbott said

| April 27, 2020 @ 1:41 PM Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 2:02 PM
cinemark century

Getty Images

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he will allow several types of businesses, including movie theaters, to reopen at strictly limited capacity on Friday as it becomes the latest state to try to restart its economy following the coronavirus shutdown.

Restaurants, retail stores and museums are also allowed to reopen under the new order, while hair salons, gyms and bars will have to stay closed. But theaters and other approved businesses will be required to operate at 25% capacity. Gov. Abbott said that this plan was approved by Dr. Deborah Birx, who is overseeing the Trump Administration’s pandemic response efforts. However, he acknowledged that this capacity limit may lead businesses to decide to stay closed until restrictions can be further loosened.

“This is permission to open, not a requirement,” Abbott said.

Also Read: WarnerMedia CEO: Coronavirus Has Us 'Rethinking Our Theatrical Model'

Several other states — including Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Alaska — have announced partial reopenings of various degrees in the past week, though so far few cinemas in those states, if any, have opened yet. With all Hollywood studios moving their major releases out of the second quarter of 2020, the national chains are currently planning for a reopening sometime in late June or early July. A spokesperson for national chain Cinemark, which is based in Texas, said that the company is continuing its plans for a July reopening.

While 25% capacity may not be economically viable for many theaters to operate under, reduced capacity is expected to be one of several precautions that cinemas will have to take whenever moviegoing is allowed to resume nationwide. Other safety protocols being considered by theater executives include deep cleaning of all auditoriums after each screening and increased emphasis on online and mobile ticketing in order to reduce close social contact at ticket booths.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
1 of 59

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE