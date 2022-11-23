black panther wakanda forever

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Disney/Marvel)

Even With ‘Black Panther,’ Don’t Expect Thanksgiving Box Office to Improve

by | November 23, 2022 @ 3:56 PM

Marvel will do well, but the rest of this year’s holiday offerings aren’t as strong as 2021

The first batch of box office estimates for Thanksgiving weekend landed on Wednesday, and they presage a weekend that will be great for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” but not for the box office at large.

Throughout this year, studios and theaters have been looking for signs of improvement in theatrical grosses over the early stages of the pandemic reopening process in 2021, but it is looking like this Thanksgiving weekend will struggle to even match last year’s 5-day holiday overall total of $142 million, which was down 46% from the $246 million earned in Thanksgiving 2019.

That’s because while early industry estimates are predicting a $50 million-plus total for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” over the extended weekend — which would bring its domestic total past $350 million — the medley of new releases coming out are performing significantly worse than the films that were out last year.

Why Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Faces Rough Box Office Run
Also Read:
Why Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Faces Rough Box Office Run

Leading them is Disney’s “Strange World” with a projected launch for the extended weekend of just $26 million. These Wednesday projections are still preliminary and the numbers could change over the weekend; but unless they do, “Strange World” risks becoming the first film from Walt Disney Animation Studios to earn a Fri.-Sun. opening of under $20 million since “Brother Bear” all the way back in 2003.

Other five-day estimates for new releases include $9.7 million for Sony’s Korean War drama “Devotion,” $4.1 million for MGM’s horror romance “Bones and All” and $3 million for Universal’s Steven Spielberg drama “The Fabelmans,” which is aiming for a slow nationwide rollout with just 638 theaters playing this weekend.

Netflix is not reporting numbers for its limited engagement of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” but with a screen count of around 600 theaters, it is likely to add less than $10 million to the overall gross.

How bad is that compared to last year? While “Wakanda Forever” is doing better than 2021’s No. 1 Thanksgiving film “Encanto,” which got $40.5 million; the second and third place films that weekend both grossed more than $20 million. Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” added $35 million over five days in its second weekend, MGM’s “House of Gucci” earned a $22 million extended opening, and Marvel’s tepidly-received “Eternals” added $11 million in its fourth weekend.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

How to Watch ‘The Fabelmans’: Is Steven Spielberg’s Autobiographical Film Streaming?
Devotion

‘Devotion’ Stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell on Building Camaraderie in a Bathhouse: ‘In It With Me, Thick and Thin’
Strange World

How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?
Bones and All

Why ‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino Almost Didn’t Make the Cannibal Romance
wednesday

Why ‘Wednesday’ Could Be Netflix’s Next Big Hit I Charts 
broadcast tv 10 p.m. primetime

Broadcast TV’s 10 p.m. Slot Isn’t ‘Malibu Real Estate’ Anymore – And It Won’t Be Missed
Strange World

Why Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Faces Rough Box Office Run
cbs belt tightening

What CBS’ Executive Shakeup Means for Paramount in a New Belt-Tightening Era
Bones and All

‘Bones and All’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie
Halloween Ends

‘Halloween Ends’ Busts the Myth That Streaming Undercuts Box Office Success
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the ‘Endless Amount of Experimenting’ They Did to Write for Cannibal Lovers in ‘Bones and All’