Strange World

"Strange World" (Disney)

Why Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Faces Rough Box Office Run

by | November 22, 2022 @ 4:23 PM

Squeezed between more popular sequels, Disney’s animated adventure is predicted for a lower opening than last year’s ”Encanto“

In the wake of Bob Chapek’s exit and Bob Iger’s shocking return as Disney’s CEO, the studio must push forward on the release of its latest Thanksgiving animated release, “Strange World,” which is using a shorter theatrical window proudly touted by the company’s ousted chief but is facing terrible box office projections

Last Thanksgiving, Disney released the animated musical “Encanto” with a 30-day theatrical window in the wake of a rising COVID-19 surge. The results were a $40.5 million five-day opening and a $96 million domestic total, a decent result given pandemic challenges but poor by Disney animation standards. But current projections say “Strange World” will top out at just $30 million in its first five days.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

