Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, Mace Coronel and Ashley Aufderheide star in "That ‘90s Show" (Patrick Wymore/Netflix)
A fresh set of teens is to wreak havoc on the iconic Point Place basement with some new shenanigans and some old traditions.
Set years after “That ‘70s Show” concluded, “That ‘90s Show” picks up in 1995 as Donna and Eric’s daughter, Leia, takes a trip to Wisconsin to stay with her grandparents in an attempt to get away from her parents. She quickly finds just the thing she was looking for when she gets wrapped up in a loving yet mischievous group of misfits looking to start some trouble.
If you're curious about what new faces and familiar favorites you might see in this revival, keep on reading.
Callie Haverda as Leia Forman
Callie Haverda stars as Leia Forman, the adventure-starved daughter of Eric and Donna who visits her grandparents Kitty and Red in Wisconsin. Seeking a break from her parents and her mundane life, Leia is happily surprised when she becomes fast friends with her next-door neighbor and a group of fellow misfits.
You might recognize Haverda from “The Lost Husband,” “Shut Eye” and “The Adventures of Pepper and Paula.”
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman
Debra Jo Rupp reprises her role as Kitty Forman, Leia’s ever-enthusiastic grandmother who just can’t wait to welcome a brand new slate of trouble-making teens into her home — even against the wishes of her husband, Red.
Besides “That ‘70s Show,” Rupp has had notable roles in “Big,” “She’s Out of My League” and “WandaVision.”
Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman
Kurtwood Smith returns as Red Forman, Leia’s grandfather whose curmudgeon tendencies don’t slow down his wife, Kitty. Red resumes his iconic one-liners in the reboot, somehow never aging a day.
You might have seen Smith before in “RoboCop,” “Broken Arrow” and “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.”
Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck
The revival introduces Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Leia’s rebellious next-door neighbor who brings the fun back to Point Place by introducing Leia to her brother, Nate, and their friends, who subsequently take over the iconic Forman basement.
Runck has previously been in “Going in Style,” “Emergence” and “The Slap.”
Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso
Mace Coronel plays Jay Kelso, Leia’s charming friend introduced to her by Gwen. You might be able to guess by his last name where he got that memorable charisma.
You might recognize Coronel from “Colin in Black & White,” “Wireless” and “Zoe Valentine.”
Sam Morelos as Nikki
The comedy welcomes Sam Morelos as Nikki, one of Leia’s newfound friends and Nate’s girlfriend who has ambitious goals and a striking work ethic to follow.
Though Morelos is a relative newcomer to the industry, she has formerly had roles in shorts “Forgetting Nobody” and “Extraordinary Night.”
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate
Maxwell Acee Donovan also joins the cast as Nate, Gwen’s lovable brother and Nikki’s boyfriend.
You might have seen him in “Gabby Duran & The Unsittables,” “Good Kids” and “War Dogs.”
Reyn Doi as Ozzie
Reyn Doi plays Ozzie, Leia’s sarcastic and hilarious friend who joins the group’s shenanigans after being introduced to Leia by Gwen. He can be seen in the series trailer crushing his friends’ dreams to buy beer by letting the harsh reality sink in that Leia does not look a day over 16.
Doi can be seen in projects including “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Kidding.”
Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciott
Laura Prepon returns as a special guest to reprise her role as Donna Pinciott, the headstrong and loyal neighbor turned wife of Eric. While the original series saw Donna refuse to put up with Eric’s nonsense while constantly rolling her eyes at her eccentric parents, her fire has not stopped as she now takes on motherhood and the joys of having a teenage daughter.
On top of "That '70s Show," Prepon has been in "Orange Is the New Black," "The Girl on the Train" and "The Hero."
Topher Grace as Eric Forman
Topher Grace also reprises his role as Eric Forman, who now adds being a father to his roster of responsibilities. Despite his on-again, off-again relationship with Donna and his nerdy tendencies, Eric — and his basement — was a constant in their chaotic friend group.
In addition to “That ‘70s Show,” you might recognize Grace from “In Good Company,” “Spider-Man 3” and “Traffic.”