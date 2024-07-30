‘That ’90s Show’ Moves Up Part 3 Netflix Premiere by 2 Months

Fans of “That ’90s Show” can expect new episodes sooner than they previously anticipated. Part 3 of the Netflix comedy’s second season will now premiere on Aug. 22 rather than the previously announced Oct. 24.

Season 2 of the “That ’70s Show” spinoff was divided into multiple parts, an increasingly common trend for the streamer. The first half premiered in June. Netflix announced the news on X via its Netflix Is a Joke account.

“That ’90s Show” first premiered in January of 2023. During its first season, all 10 episodes were released at once.

Set during the summer of 1995 and 1996, the comedy revolves around Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Fifteen years after the events of “That ’70s Show” Leia spends the summer in Point Place, Wis., with her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and finds her own group of misfit friends. As Red and Kitty quickly realize, the decade may change, but puberty is always a mess.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, “That ’90s Show” stars Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, Reyn Doi as Ozzie Takada, Sam Morelos as Nikki Velasco and Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate Runck.

