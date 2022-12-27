In a behind-the-scenes interview for “That 90s Show” called “Interview From The Hair Chair with Debra Jo and Kurtwood,” Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith open up about reprising their roles as Kitty and Red, working with a new cast and their characters’ next stage of life.

“It has been a gift,” says an emotional Rupp about being back on set for the new rebooted series. The show comes as a spinoff/sequel to popular sitcom “That ‘70s Show.” It’s been 16 years since the final episode of “That ‘70s Show” aired, and the original cast, including Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama, are set to return as special guests.

“Seeing all the kids come back. It was almost like no time had past. We have like a mini reunion every week. It’s been amazing,” Rupp says in the clip, adding that she was excited about the newcomers.

“I instantly loved the kids — very impressed. Very impressed,” Rupp says. The new cast includes Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Mace Colonel.

There’s a new cast and new storylines, as well as new challenges for beloved grandparents — especially for Red. Smith says in this next era, Red struggles with wanting to be retired while also loving his life with a new generation of fun and hilarious teens.

“He’s caught in this place where he thinks he wants to be retired,” says Smith about Red while sitting in his hair chair. “But, at the same time he doesn’t really because he really does like the life that these kids have brought back into his house. But, he won’t admit because he’s stubborn in his own way.”

The new series will follow Leia Forman (Haverda) who convinces her parents to let her stay with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, during the summer in hopes of finding a new and exciting adventure. Leia ends up finding “what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago,” per a description of the show.

“That ‘90s Show” premieres Jan. 19, 2023, on Netflix.