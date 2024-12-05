‘That Christmas’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who in the Christmas Film?

Netflix’s fifth and final original Christmas movie for 2024 is now streaming, and this one is animated. But you’re still going to recognize a whole lot of the cast.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, who brought fans “Love, Actually,” the film centers on a group of people in a small town in the UK, getting ready to celebrate Christmas. Like “Love, Actually,” the story is told via vignettes, jumping around between different groups and pairings.

And as you meet those groups and pairings, you’re definitely going to recognize some of those voices. Here’s who we have.