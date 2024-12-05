‘That Christmas’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who in the Christmas Film?

Netflix’s fifth and final original Christmas movie for 2024 is now streaming, and this one is animated. But you’re still going to recognize a whole lot of the cast.
Written and directed by Richard Curtis, who brought fans “Love, Actually,” the film centers on a group of people in a small town in the UK, getting ready to celebrate Christmas. Like “Love, Actually,” the story is told via vignettes, jumping around between different groups and pairings.
And as you meet those groups and pairings, you’re definitely going to recognize some of those voices. Here’s who we have.
Santa (Brian Cox)
The big man himself is voiced by Brian Cox, who you likely know from his time on “Succession,” or films including “X2: X-Men United,” “Troy,” “Red,” “Zodiac” and “Trick ‘r Treat,” among many others.
Lighthouse Bill (Bill Nighy)
Bill uses his lighthouse to help both Santa, and the people in town. Fittingly, he’s voiced by another Bill — Bill Nighy. You’ll recognize him possibly from his starring turn in “Love, Actually,” or “About Time,” or possibly from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “Underworld,” or his Oscar-nominated performance in “Living.”
Dasher (Guz Khan)
In this story, Santa needs just one reindeer to help get him through Christmas — Dasher. Here, he’s voiced by Guz Khan, who’s played Ivan in “Our Flag Means Death,” and appeared in other series including “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Turn Up Charlie.”
Ms. Trapper (Fiona Shaw)
Mrs. Trapper is Danny’s very strict teacher. She’s played by Fiona Shaw, who’s previously starred in “Killing Eve,” the “Harry Potter” franchise, “True Blood,” “Enola Holmes” and “True Detective: Night Country.”
Mrs. Williams (Jodie Whittaker)
Jodie Whittaker voices Mrs. Williams, Danny’s hardworking mother. She’s of course best known for starring as The 13th Doctor on “Doctor Who,” as well as “Attack the Block,” “Broadchurch” and “Get Santa.”
Mrs. McNutt (Lolly Adefope)
Mrs. McNutt is among the parents who gets separated from her kids thanks to the weather. She’s voiced by Lolly Adefope, who most recently starred as Dag’s in Max’s new series “The Franchise.” You might also recognize her from “Ghosts” or “Shrill.”
Mr. McNutt (Rhys Darby)
Mr. McNutt is, of course, Mrs. McNutt’s husband. He’s voiced by Rhys Darby, who you’d recognize from “Our Flag Means Death,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Yes Man,” “Monsters at Work” and a ton more.
Bernadette (India Brown)
Bernadette is the oldest McNutt daughter, and placed in charge of watching her sister and friends. She’s determined to make Christmas fun, even without their parents, after an emergency hits. She’s voiced by India Brown, who previously starred in the series “Invasion” and “Hetty Feather,” among others.
Sam (Zazie Hayhurst)
Sam is a little girl who tends to overthink just about everything, and is worried her twin sister has ended up on the naughty list. She’s voiced by Zazie Hayhurst, who’s appeared in episodes of “Halo,” “The White Princess” and more.
Charlie (Sienna Sayer)
Charlie is Sam’s twin sister, who definitely plays a little fast and loose with rules. She’s voiced by Sienna Sayer, who most recently appeared in three episodes of “Trying.”
Danny (Jack Wisniewski)
Danny Williams spends a lot of time alone, as his dad left him and his mom, who works as a nurse and has insane hours. He’s voiced by Jack Wisniewski, who makes his debut with this film.
Eve (Bronte Smith)
Eve is Bernadette’s incredibly adorable little sister. She’s voiced by Bronte Smith, who previously appeared in “Still Up” and “The Wheel of Time.”