‘That Christmas’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who in the Christmas Film?

Richard Curtis directs his first animated feature

Netflix

Netflix’s fifth and final original Christmas movie for 2024 is now streaming, and this one is animated. But you’re still going to recognize a whole lot of the cast.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, who brought fans “Love, Actually,” the film centers on a group of people in a small town in the UK, getting ready to celebrate Christmas. Like “Love, Actually,” the story is told via vignettes, jumping around between different groups and pairings.

And as you meet those groups and pairings, you’re definitely going to recognize some of those voices. Here’s who we have.

Netflix/Getty Images

Santa (Brian Cox)

The big man himself is voiced by Brian Cox, who you likely know from his time on “Succession,” or films including “X2: X-Men United,” “Troy,” “Red,” “Zodiac” and “Trick ‘r Treat,” among many others.

Netflix/Getty Images

Lighthouse Bill (Bill Nighy)

Bill uses his lighthouse to help both Santa, and the people in town. Fittingly, he’s voiced by another Bill — Bill Nighy. You’ll recognize him possibly from his starring turn in “Love, Actually,” or “About Time,” or possibly from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, “Underworld,” or his Oscar-nominated performance in “Living.”

Netflix/Getty Images

Dasher (Guz Khan)

In this story, Santa needs just one reindeer to help get him through Christmas — Dasher. Here, he’s voiced by Guz Khan, who’s played Ivan in “Our Flag Means Death,” and appeared in other series including “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Turn Up Charlie.”

"We Will Dance Again" (Paramount+)
Read Next
Doc Association Rejects ‘Fictional’ Anti-Israel Bias After Pulling Ads for Oct. 7 Film ‘We Will Dance Again’ | Exclusive
Netflix/Getty images

Ms. Trapper (Fiona Shaw)

Mrs. Trapper is Danny’s very strict teacher. She’s played by Fiona Shaw, who’s previously starred in “Killing Eve,” the “Harry Potter” franchise, “True Blood,” “Enola Holmes” and “True Detective: Night Country.”

Netflix/Getty Images

Mrs. Williams (Jodie Whittaker)

Jodie Whittaker voices Mrs. Williams, Danny’s hardworking mother. She’s of course best known for starring as The 13th Doctor on “Doctor Who,” as well as “Attack the Block,” “Broadchurch” and “Get Santa.”

Netflix/Getty images

Mrs. McNutt (Lolly Adefope)

Mrs. McNutt is among the parents who gets separated from her kids thanks to the weather. She’s voiced by Lolly Adefope, who most recently starred as Dag’s in Max’s new series “The Franchise.” You might also recognize her from “Ghosts” or “Shrill.”

Netflix/Getty Images

Mr. McNutt (Rhys Darby)

Mr. McNutt is, of course, Mrs. McNutt’s husband. He’s voiced by Rhys Darby, who you’d recognize from “Our Flag Means Death,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Yes Man,” “Monsters at Work” and a ton more.

Netflix/Getty Images

Bernadette (India Brown)

Bernadette is the oldest McNutt daughter, and placed in charge of watching her sister and friends. She’s determined to make Christmas fun, even without their parents, after an emergency hits. She’s voiced by India Brown, who previously starred in the series “Invasion” and “Hetty Feather,” among others.

Marcia Gay Harden and Philip Seymour Hoffman (Credit: Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage)
Read Next
Marcia Gay Harden Says Philip Seymour Hoffman Had Mike Nichols Apologize for Being Too Hard on Her
Netflix/Getty Images

Sam (Zazie Hayhurst)

Sam is a little girl who tends to overthink just about everything, and is worried her twin sister has ended up on the naughty list. She’s voiced by Zazie Hayhurst, who’s appeared in episodes of “Halo,” “The White Princess” and more.

Netflix/Getty Images

Charlie (Sienna Sayer)

Charlie is Sam’s twin sister, who definitely plays a little fast and loose with rules. She’s voiced by Sienna Sayer, who most recently appeared in three episodes of “Trying.”

Netflix/Getty Images

Danny (Jack Wisniewski)

Danny Williams spends a lot of time alone, as his dad left him and his mom, who works as a nurse and has insane hours. He’s voiced by Jack Wisniewski, who makes his debut with this film.

Netflix

Eve (Bronte Smith)

Eve is Bernadette’s incredibly adorable little sister. She’s voiced by Bronte Smith, who previously appeared in “Still Up” and “The Wheel of Time.”

Spellbound
Read Next
‘Spellbound’ Songwriters Alan Menken, Glenn Slater Say Their Animated Netflix Musical Felt Like ‘Trying Something New’

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments