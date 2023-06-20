Joanna Arnow’s “That Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed” has been acquired by Magnolia Pictures for domestic distribution.

The film, which premiered at Cannes during its Directors’ Fortnight section, is executive produced by Sean Baker (director of “Red Rocket,” “The Florida Project” and “Tangerine”). Arnow stars as a 30-something New York woman as time passes in her longterm BDSM relationship, a low-level corporate job and her quarrelsome Jewish family.

The picture is Arnow’s narrative feature film debut following shorts including “Bad Dancing” (which won the Berlinale Silver Bear), “Laying Out” and the feature documentary “I Hate Myself.” The picture currently holds a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average critic score of 7.5/10.

“As a distributor, it’s always exciting to find a new, fresh and hilarious voice,” Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley said in a statement. “We’re beyond excited to be able to present Joanna Arnow to audiences.”

“I am so happy to be bringing this self-deprecating deadpan comedy to audiences with a partner like Magnolia Pictures,” Arnow said. “Magnolia has such a wonderful lineup of powerful, unique independent films, and we are thrilled to be included among them.”

Written, directed, edited by and starring Arnow, “That Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed” is produced by Pierce Varous and Graham Swon. The picture is executive produced by Baker, Adam Mirels and Robbie Mirels. Along with Arnow, it also stars Scott Cohen, Babak Tafti, Alysia Reiner and Michael Cyril Creighton.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden and producer Graham Swon.