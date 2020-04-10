The fictional pop rock group from Tom Hanks’ film “That Thing You Do!,” The Wonders, may be getting the band back together.

The stars of Hanks’ 1996 film, including Tom Everett Scott, Jonathan Schaech and Ethan Embry, revealed on Twitter that they are planning a special event for next week as the band The Wonders — or as they’re also known to fans of the film, The Oneders.

The three members of the fictional band (not including the fourth member Steve Zahn) each shared a link to a new YouTube channel branded as The Wonders from “That Thing You Do!” Embry promised to share more details if the channel received 100 subscribers, and at time of writing, the channel had over 800 subscribers. Scott then confirmed the special event would happen “next week.”

“HAVE I TOLD YOU GUYS LATELY YOURE MY HERO,” Embry tweeted enthusiastically. “Nailed it!! Aight, @JohnSchaech, @TomEScott and I will be back soon with deets!”

A reunion of the band would be timely after Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the title track song “That Thing You Do!” featured prominently in the movie, died last week due to complications from the coronavirus. Schlesinger, who was a singer-songwriter with Fountains of Wayne and a music collaborator on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” was nominated for an Oscar for the song.

Hanks’ film, which he wrote, directed and starred in, is set in 1964 and follows a Beatles-esque band that rockets to fame after recording a one-hit-wonder pop song. Hanks plays the band’s manager, Scott is the charismatic drummer and star of the film Guy Patterson, and Zahn, Schaech and Embry respectively play Lenny, Jimmy and “The Bass Player.” “That Thing You Do!” also co-stars Liv Tyler, Giovanni Ribisi and Charlize Theron.

Schaech was one of the many to post a tribute to Schlesinger last week, saying in a tweet, “#Adamschlesinger died today because of the #coronavirus WE all are sad. You were the talent, Adam! RIP. Our hearts are broken in a million pieces.”

Keep an eye on The Wonders YouTube channel here.