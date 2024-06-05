The High Republic is about to be revealed for the first time in live-action with the new Disney+ Star Wars series “The Acolyte.” It’s a period 100 years before the prequels where the Jedi were at the height of their power and the cast is equally stacked with Jedi characters. Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae lead the series but there are plenty of faces to learn.

Here’s the official logline: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

Amandla Stenberg as Osha and Mae

Amandla Stenberg in “The Acolyte” (Disney+)

Amandla Stenberg plays both Osha and Mae in “The Acolyte.” Osha is Sol’s former Padawan who left the Jedi Order and Mae is her twin thought long-dead who is working with a mysterious force to kill Jedi Masters.

Stenberg is most known for playing Rue in “The Hunger Games.” She’s also starred in “The Hate U Give,” “Everything, Everything,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and as Spider Byte in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Lee Jung-jae as Sol

Lee Jung-jae in “The Acolyte” (Disney+)

Lee Jung-jae plays Jedi Master Sol. He’s tasked with putting together a small team and tracking down the person murdering Jedi across the galaxy. He also trained Osha before she left the Order.

Jung-jae mostly notably starred in the Netflix hit “Squid Game.” He’s also seen in “Hunt,” “New World,” and “The Face Reader.”

Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar

Charlie Barnett as Yord Fandar (Credit: Disney+)

Charlie Barnett plays Jedi Knight Yord Fandar – a very by-the-books Jedi who trained with Osha before she left the Order and is now helping track down the person murdering Jedi Masters.

Barnett has worked with Headland previously. He starred opposite Natasha Lyonne in “Russian Doll.” He also played Peter Mills in “Chicago Fire” from 2012-2015. He’s also appeared in “You,” “Arrow,” and “Men in Black 3.”

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon

Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon (Credit: Disney+)

Dafne Keen plays Jecki Lon – a Jedi who joins Master Sol to track down the person murdering other Jedi across the galaxy.

Keen is most known for playing Laura/X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman in “Logan.” She also starred as Lyra in HBO’s adaptation of “His Dark Materials.”

Manny Jacinto as Qimir

Manny Jacinto as Qimir (Credit: Disney+)

Manny Jacinto plays Qimir – a scoundrel who is helping Mae with her mission to hunt down and kill a number of Jedi.

Jacinto made a name for himself playing Jason Mendoza in “The Good Place” from 2016-2020. He also appeared in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “I Want You Back,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh

Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh (Credit: Disney+)

Rebecca Henderson plays Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh, who along with a long and prodigious career in the Order is also known for using a lightsaber whip.

Henderson played Lizzy in “Russian Doll,” Olivia in “Single Drunk Female” and Catherine McCaw in “Inventing Anna.” She also appeared in horror-comedy “Werewolves Within.”

Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith plays Mother Aniseya, the leader of a coven of Force-using witches.

Turner-Smith starred as Queen in “Queen & Slim,” Kyra in “After Yang,” and God in “Sex Education.” She also appeared in “The Last Ship” for 20 episodes and appeared opposite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in “Murder Mystery 2.”

Carrie-Anne Moss as Indara

Carrie-Anne Moss plays Jedi Master Indara.

Moss most prominently played Trinity in the original “Matrix” trilogy. She also appeared in “Memento,” “Fido,” and “Disturbia.” She also appeared as Jeri Horgath across Netflix’s Marvel series including “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Iron Fist.”