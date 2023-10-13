‘The Afterparty’ Canceled by Apple After 2 Seasons

Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” has been canceled after a second season, an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Friday.

The 10-episode installment that dropped its first two episodes in July and followed with a weekly release on Wednesdays put a new spin on the popular murder mystery genre. As each character recounted what they were doing and what they saw on the night in question, their testimony was told through a different film genre.

Sony Pictures Television plans to shop “The Afterparty” to other platforms in light of the cancellation, an individual with knowledge said.

In the second season, a wedding is ruined when the groom (Zach Woods) is found dead in bed. Desperate to figure out whodunit, Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) call up their former investigator turned ally, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish). Filled with star-crossed lovers, elaborate Victorian era costumes, noir motifs and a whole ceremony full of suspects, the series came from Academy Award-winning creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord.

“The Afterparty” Season 2 also featured, in short order, John Cho’s Ulysses (“The Fun Uncle”), Paul Walter Hauser’s Travis (“The Jealous Ex”), Ken Jeong’s Feng (“The Desperate Father-in-Law”), Anna Konkle’s Hannah(“The Odd Sister”), Poppy Liu’s Grace (“The Unhappy Bride”), Elizabeth Perkins’ Isabel (“The Paranoid Mother”), Jack Whitehall’s Sebastian (“The Shady Best Man”) and Vivian Wu’s Vivian (“The Secretive Mother-in-Law”). Even Chao got a suspicious moniker: “The Protective Sister.”

The series was part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal with the streamer. It was produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television. Miller and Anthony King, who co-wrote the Tony-nominated musical “Beetlejuice” and has worked on “Silicon Valley” and “Broad City,” co-showrun Season 2. All three served as executive producers.

Deadline first reported the series’ cancellation.

Kayla Cobb contributed to this report.