“The Afterparty” Season 2 cast will be filled out by a couple of familiar faces and some exciting newcomers. Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will reprise their roles as Aniq and Zoe from Season 1 of the murder mystery comedy series, while also revealing who’s new to the ensemble this time around and this season’s focus: the story revolves around a murder at a wedding.

Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”) will play Edgar, Elizabeth Perkins (“Weeds”) is set as Isabel, Poppy Liu (“Hacks”) is filling the role of Grace, Paul Walter Hauser (“Cruella”) will play Travis, Anna Konkle (“Pen15”) portrays a character named Hannah, Jack Whitehall (“Jungle Cruise”) is playing Sebastian and Vivian Wu (“Away”) plays the aptly named Vivian.

As previously announced, Tiffany Haddish reprises her role of Detective Danner as her character is back to solve a new case, and she’s set in a lead role alongside Richardson and Chao. Creator Christopher Miller and Phil Lord return as executive producers.

Season 1 of the show was set at the afterparty of a high school reunion, and the setting of a wedding seems to suggest we may see Aniq and Zoe get hitched after getting together at the end of the first season. Just as with the first season, Season 2 will explore new film genres as each of the 10 episodes focuses on a different character’s point of view.

“The Afterparty” Season 2 will be co-showrun by creator Christopher Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King (“Search Party,” “Dead to Me”), and both serve as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.