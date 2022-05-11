“The Afterparty” just got another suspect … or another victim … in the form of Ken Jeong.

Jeong has joined the just-started-filming second season of the Apple TV+ whodunit comedy show as a series regular, TheWrap has learned.

Details about Jeong’s character weren’t provided, but he joins the cast of the sophomore season along with fellow newcomers Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu. Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Tiffany Haddish return from the first season.

Like the inaugural season, this season of “The Afterparty” takes place at a gathering – this time a wedding (speculation suggests its Richardson and Chao’s wedding). Also like the first season, each episode will follow the format of a different movie genre.

Series creator Christopher Miller returns, although this time around he won’t be directing every episode, which is understandable considering how many projects he and creative partner Phil Lord are working on (among them: two “Into the Spider-Verse” sequels, Elizabeth Banks’ “Cocaine Bear” and an adaptation of Andy Weir’s heart-stopping sci-fi novel “Project Hail Mary”). Showrunning duties for Season 2 will be split between Miller and Anthony King, also an executive producer.

Jeong can currently be seen on Netflix’s gonzo Mike Myers series “The Pentaverate” and as a judge on “The Masked Singer.”

Deadline first reported the news of Jeong’s casting.