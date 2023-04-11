Ready to go back to “The Afterparty?” Because the hit Apple TV+ series is back this summer, premiering on the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 12. RSVP now.

The announcement for the return date was posted to Twitter, in typically stylish fashion (what did you expect?). You can watch the announcement below.

A cast so stacked it needed 3 layers.



The Afterparty returns July 12. pic.twitter.com/tlPE01djG7 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 11, 2023

This season seems to center around a wedding that returning main characters Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) are attending. When the groom is murdered, everybody is a suspect. Of course, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) shows up to help them solve the killer crime.

Once again, the show takes place over a single evening and “explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective” according to the official synopsis. Season 2 “will introduce a new case, new film genres and an expanded cast of characters” including Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser (who based on the photo looks like Danner’s new partner?), Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong.

Created by Chris Miller and produced by Miller and Phil Lord, the first season was completely directed by Miller (that won’t be the case this time around) and was an absolute delight. And this season looks just as wonderful.

Lord and Miller have a typically stacked 2023. Earlier this year “Cocaine Bear,” which the duo produced, was released and became a sleeper hit. And later this spring their series “Clone High,” which originally ran in 2002, will return (this time to MTV and HBO Max). This summer will see the release of “Strays,” from “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, also produced by Lord and Miller. And, of course, most excitingly, Lord and Miller are produced and co-wrote “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” hitting theaters on June 2. Busy busy busy!