Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the new murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty,” offering a closer look at the mix of genres audiences can expect within.

The show hails from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “21 Jump Street” filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and across eight episodes follows a detective played by Tiffany Haddish who’s investigating a murder that occurred at a high school reunion party.

Each episode explores a different character’s account of what happened that evening, and each episode is told through the lens of a different popular film genre that matches the character. So when Ben Schwartz’s character is recounting the events, it’s a musical; and when Ike Barinholtz’s character explains what happened, it’s an action movie.

Miller created, directed, executive produced and serves as showrunner on the series with Lord also serving as executive producer through their Lord Miller production banner. The cast also includes Sam Richardson (“Tomorrow War,” “Veep”), Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “Downhill”), Ilana Glazer (“Broad City”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag,” “Stath Lets Flats”) and Dave Franco (“The Rental,” “The Disaster Artist”).

Check out the new trailer for “The Afterparty” in the video above. The first three episodes of the series premiere on Apple TV+ on Jan. 28, 2022 followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King (“Search Party,” “Dead to Me”) also executive produces the series. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which was produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal.