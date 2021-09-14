‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock has picked up a second season of the late-night talk show “The Amber Ruffin Show,” the streamer announced Tuesday.

The decision comes as the weekly talker prepares to wrap its first season, with the final episode set to air on Friday, Sept. 17. However, Ruffin won’t be off for long, with Season 2 set to kick off Friday, Oct. 8.

“We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” Ruffin said in a statement. “Margaritas for everyone!”

Ruffin, a veteran of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” was one of the first hosts tapped to anchor Peacock’s foray into late night-style programming, along with “Daily Show” alum Larry Wilmore, whose self-titled talk show ran for one season last year. The early success of Ruffin’s show led Peacock to extend her first-season run twice, including a hefty six-month pickup back in March.

Per Peacock’s description, “The Amber Ruffin Show” showcases Ruffin’s “signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber responds to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and bowties. ‘The Amber Ruffin show’ is a topical late-night show with just the good parts – the comedy.”

Seth Meyers, along with his “Late Night” righthand man Mike Shoemaker, are executive producers on “The Amber Ruffin Show.” As are Ruffin and head writer Jenny Hagel. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.