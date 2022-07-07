An anarchists’ retreat in Mexico (much to the chagrin of the locals) turns a pleasure paradise into a danger zone in the new trailer for HBO’s “The Anarchists.”

The trailer hypes up the doc’s focus on the anarchist lifestyle, including their typical beliefs and way of life, their meetups and their penchant for investing in crypto. But things go awry when a murder happens among them.

Across the series, “The Anarchists” “follows individuals engaged in this movement with full access to the drama that ensues as a community tries to live alongside tourists and drug cartels with only the principles of anarchy as their guideposts,” per a logline from the network. “The loosely defined ideology proves unable to hold the community together and many of the radical expats eventually find their dream of an anarchist paradise crumbling around them. Ultimately, this stranger-than-fiction tale evolves from a critique of our modern culture into a dramatic observation of the limitations of ideological thinking and the consequences of rejecting consensus.”

The six-part documentary, from director Todd Schramke, and from Blumhouse Television, premieres July 10 on HBO. New episodes will air each subsequent Sunday on the cable network, and stream on HBO Max.

Watch the full trailer below: