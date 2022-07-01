Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in July 2022

This July on HBO and HBO Max will play host to a new season of “Tuca & Bertie,” “FBOY Island,” and much more can’t-miss TV and film.

After “Top Gun: Maverick,” audiences can watch Miles Teller in the comedy film “That Awkward Moment” on July 1. And the highly anticipated docuseries from director Ethan Hawke, “The Last Movie Stars,” premieres July 21.

As for original series, a few new shows premiere this July, including the Issa Rae-produced“Rap Sh!t” and Nathan Fielder’s “The Rehearsal.”

Notable library titles coming to HBO and HBO Max this month include “Last Night in Soho,” “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Sleepless in Seattle.”

DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED

Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal, Season 2 Premiere

Harley Quinn, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Nikki Glaser Comedy Special

TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN JULY:

July 1:

“Godzilla” (1998)

“Last Night in Soho”

“Overboard”

“Postcards From the Edge”

“She’s Having a Baby.”

“Sleepers”

“Sleepless in Seattle”

“That Awkward Moment”

“The Legends of Zorro”

“Thoroughbreds”

July 9:

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

July 11:

“Tuca & Bertie”

July 12:

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

July 14:

“FBOY Island”

July 15:

“The Rehearsal”

July 16:

“Godzilla” (2014)

July 21:

“Rap Sh!t”

“The Last Movie Stars”

July 26:

“Bugs Bunny Builders”

July 27:

“We Met in Virtual Reality”

July 28:

“Citizen Ashe”

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”