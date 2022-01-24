Syfy has ordered “The Ark” from Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner to series, the network announced on Monday.

The 12-episode series is set 100 years in the future, after a devastating event threatens the humanity-saving mission of Ark One, a spacecraft seeking Earthlike planets to colonize.

Devlin is the writer/producer behind the 1996 blockbuster “Independence Day” and the feature film “Stargate.” Glassner, who wrote and produced “Stargate SG-1,” will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Devlin.

The logline: “The series takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.”

“‘The Ark’ is a perfect fit for Syfy audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCU entertainment and streaming, said in a statement. “With the recent success of both ‘Resident Alien’ and ‘Chucky,’ the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Syfy again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” Devlin said.

Casting will begin soon with production set for March at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia. No premiere date has yet been set. Devlin’s Electric Entertainment International Sales division is handling all global sales.

Devlin and Glassner will executive produce alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media will also produce.











