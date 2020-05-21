The Atlantic Lays Off 68 Employees, Cuts Executive Pay

The layoffs largely affect the publisher’s events, sales and editorial teams, according to a Thursday memo

| May 21, 2020 @ 6:46 AM Last Updated: May 21, 2020 @ 7:55 AM
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

The Atlantic told employees Thursday that it was laying off 68 people, or around 17% of its workforce, amid the economic devastation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This writing is hard two times over. It is the hardest writing in my 22 years with The Atlantic.  And, for some of us, it will prove harder to read than for me to write. I’m very sorry that, through this memo, The Atlantic is announcing a layoff of 68 of our colleagues,” wrote David Bradley, chairman of Atlantic Media, in an email to staff reviewed by TheWrap.

He wrote that the Atlantic is “accelerating its turn to a consumer revenue strategy” and focusing on the premium and subscription services behind its recently-added paywall, but “the overnight and near-complete undoing of in-person events and, for now, a bracing decline in advertising” led to the cuts. Those laid off, accordingly, are largely on the events, sales and editorial staff teams.

Also Read: The Atlantic Introduces Paywall, Subscriptions Start at $49.99 a Year

Bradley also mentioned that the remaining 83% of Atlantic staffers face “some sacrifice” in the form of pay cuts for executives and no employee pay increases for the remainder of the year.

“Here, and at the close, I want to tell our departing colleagues how deeply sorry I am. If we saw any prospect that your jobs would return in a reset Atlantic, we would have found another way forward,” he wrote, going on to outline the severance package provided for the 68 laid-off employees and admitting he doesn’t know “what would be generous enough.” Each will get a minimum of 16 weeks’ salary, health care coverage through the end of the year, job search support and the opportunity to keep their work-issued laptop.

These job losses follow numerous layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs at other media companies over the past few months. Last week, Vice Media laid off roughly 155 employees in a second round of coronavirus adjustments. In April, Vice pushed back on a Wall Street Journal report citing leaked documents that suggested the company would see 300 layoffs in the coming weeks. At the end of March, Vice cut salaries for some employees, shortened employee workweeks and halted 401k contributions as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the American economy and, thus, digital advertising revenue.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn
1 of 27

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE