‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has picked up a second season of its “Baby-Sitters Club” adaptation, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling book series, Netflix’s “Baby-Sitters Club” follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

News of the renewal came in the form of a musical homage to the original “Baby-Sitters Club” theme song featuring the new series’ cast. Watch video of the announcement above.

Also Read: The New Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn Become BFFs in Netflix's 'The Baby-Sitters Club' Trailer (Video)

Rachel Shukert (“Glow”) is showrunner on the reboot, and Lucia Aniello (“Broad City”) is executive producer and director. Other executive producers include Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada and Walden Media’s Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov. Ann M. Martin, author of the “Baby-Sitters Club” book series, is a producer.

Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein also star.

First published by Scholastic in 1986, “The Baby-Sitters Club” is among the best-selling children’s book series in publishing history with more than 180 million copies in print. Netflix’s series, which premiered back in July, is the second TV version of “Baby-Sitters Club” to air, following on a one-and-done HBO series in 1990 and a feature film version in 1995 starring Schuyler Fisk, Rachael Leigh Cook and Larisa Oleynik.