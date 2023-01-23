ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Zach Shallcross. (ABC/Nino Muñoz)
"The Bachelor" Zach Shallcross has just become the luckiest man in America as he will soon welcome 30 women into the Bachelor mansion as he embarks on his journey for love.
After dating Rachel Recchia on her season of "The Bachelorette," the 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, CA is looking for a wife as committed to family as he is.
Read on to meet the women Zach will date on his season of "The Bachelor."
Aly
Self-described as a hopeless romantic, Aly is healthcare strategist from Atlanta, GA. The 26-year-old might already have something in common with Zach: Texas — which doubles as the name of Aly's golden doodle and Zach's second home.
Anastasia
Anastasia comes from a large Greek family and she's ready for her big fat Greek wedding! The 30-year-old from San Diego, CA works as a content marketing manager and loves "Harry Potter."
Ariel
Hailing from New York City, Ariel is a 28-year-old marketing executive whose worldly travels gives her a sophisticated edge.
Bailey
After already meeting Zach and having instantaneous chemistry during "After the Final Rose," the 27-year-old executive recruiter has a leg up on the other women. Calling Nashville, TN home, Bailey is looking for an adventure buddy.
Becca
A nursing student from Burbank, CA, Becca always puts herself before others, and is looking for a partner who will do the same.
Brianna
After winning over the hearts of Bachelor Nation during "After the Final Rose," the New Jersey-based entrepreneur has arguably the biggest advantage as she enters Bachelor mansion — America's first impression rose — which solidifies her spot after night 1.
Brooklyn
Brooklyn straddles her dreams of being a professional rodeo cowgirl and house trainer with her day job of a lab designer for an oral surgery practice. Coming from Oklahoma, will Brooklyn lasso in a husband?
Cara
Cara lives a busy life as a corporate recruiter in Pittsburgh, PA, and is looking for a husband that will match her ambition and intellect while also jamming to some Justin Bieber.
Cat
Cat is a 26-year-old dancer from New York City who lives her motto of living life to the fullest almost everyday. We're curious what adventure-seeking date is set up for this free spirit.
Charity
Charity has made her namesake her life's work as a child and family therapist in Columbus, GA. Now she's focusing her attention on herself to find a supportive partner who is as passionate about helping others as she is.
Christina
Hailing from Nashville, TN, Christina has more than just herself to worry about as she cares for her 5-year-old daughter, Blakely. Looking for both a husband and a stepfather, Zach would have some big shoes to fill!
Davia
This Southern Belle from Charleston, SC is a marketing manager ready to make her life like the romance novels and Taylor Swift songs of which she's can't get enough.
Gabi
Gabi works as an account executive in Vermont and could easily adopt Southern California's outdoorsy spirit. In case things go well, she already has a dream wedding destination in Lake Como, Italy picked out.
Genevie
Though she works as a neonatal nurse in Baltimore City, MD, Genevie has big dreams of becoming the boss of a hospital one day and is looking for a man to support these ambitious goals.
Greer
After being raised in Houston, TX, Greer moved to New York City, where she works as a medical sales representative. Zach should be prepared to keep up with her big personality and love of forehead kisses.
Holland
Holland has an active lifestyle as an insurance marketer in Boca Raton, FL as she makes pilates and spending time at the beach a priority. We can certainly see sparks flying between this Florida girl and her California boy.
Jess
Hailing from Winter Springs, FL, 23-year-old Jess is one of the younger women who will step out of the limo. Don't underestimate her due to her age though — the e-commerce coordinator is set on finding her perfect match.
Kaity
Kaity is an ER nurse from Austin, TX who is set on her plan to have a loving husband and family — with her biggest dealbreaker being not wanting to have kids.
Katherine
This Florida girl is an ambitious go-getter! Katherine works as a registered nurse and, after spending time with her huge family, can't wait to have kids of her own.
Kimberly
Kimberly won't have to travel very far to get to the Bachelor mansion, as the hospitality manager lives in Los Angeles, CA. After being in a serious six-year relationship, Kimberly is determined to give her energy to people with whom she sees a real future.
Kylee
Kylee has it all! The former NBA dancer now works as a postpartum nurse in Charlotte, NC, and can't wait to have a baby of her own.
Lekha
Hailing from Chennai, India, Lekha has experienced what California, New York, North Carolina and Florida have to offer and is ready to settle down to one place. The financial advisor might even show off her rocking belly dancing skills to Zach.
Madison
As a business owner from North Dakota, Madison is the real deal. After assuming the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters, the 26-year-old is ready to find some love for herself.
Mercedes
After working four jobs to support herself, Iowa-based Mercedes wants to prioritize her love life — and will be making sure her mom would approve.
Olivia L.
Though Olivia L. works as a patient care technician in Rochester, NY, her true passion has always been basketball. Now, she's putting aside her longtime first love and is ready to find a teammate.
Olivia M.
Olivia M. loves fashion — and it's her job! Working as a stylist in Cincinnati, OH, Olivia M. lives in the city though she is a small-town girl at heart. Zach better dress for success!
Sonia
Sonia works as project manager in Long Island, NY. With dreams of moving to the suburbs and having three golden retrievers, Zach better be ready to be a dog dad!
Vanessa
Working as a restaurant manager in Baton Rouge, LA, Vanessa has great taste and romance is on the menu for her time with Zach.
Victoria J.
Victoria J. is looking for the love of a lifetime. The Texas-based makeup artist looks up to her parents, who have been married for over 40 years, and hopes to find a partnership like the one with which she grew up.
Viktoria E.
After moving from Vienna, Austria to New York City, Viktoria E. is ready to settle down. Despite having moved from across the globe, the 29-year-old nanny is looking for a husband with whom she can explore the world.