But the show was beat out for most-watched by the O.G. ”NCIS,“ which drew 7.1 million viewers

However, the dating competition was not the most-watched — nor was ABC. The O.G. “NCIS” earned that title with 7.1 million viewers, which also helped make CBS the most-watched.

Hometown dates on “The Bachelor” helped secure the show’s spot as primetime’s highest-rated among adults 18-49 on Monday night, as the final four women welcomed Bachelor Clayton Echard to their actual hometowns for the first time since 2020. The episode’s 0.7 rating helped ABC also become the top-rated network of the night.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, while CBS earned top viewership with 5.8 million total viewers, according to official numbers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 3.7 million. “911: Lone Star” had a 0.6 rating and 4.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Cleaning Lady” got a 0.3 rating and 2.6 million viewers.

CBS and NBC tied for third in ratings with a 0.4. ABC was third in total viewers with 3.6 million, while NBC was fourth with 3 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” secured a 0.6 rating and 5.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” earned a 0.5 rating and 5.5 million viewers. “NCIS” had a 0.5 rating and 7.1 million viewers at 9, and “NCIS: Hawaii” had a 0.3 rating and 4.5 million viewers at 10.

On NBC, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” received a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million viewers at 8. At 10, “Endgame” had a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” scored a 0.7 rating and 3.7 million viewers at 8. At 10, “The Good Doctor” had a 0.3 rating and 3.4 million viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 469,000. “All American” got a rating of 0.1 and 537,000 total viewers at 8. At 9, the spinoff “All American: Homecoming” had a 0.1 rating and 402,000 viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.