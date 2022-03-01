ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘The Bachelor’ Hometown Dates Court Monday Night’s Highest Rating

by | March 1, 2022 @ 2:20 PM

But the show was beat out for most-watched by the O.G. ”NCIS,“ which drew 7.1 million viewers

Hometown dates on “The Bachelor” helped secure the show’s spot as primetime’s highest-rated among adults 18-49 on Monday night, as the final four women welcomed Bachelor Clayton Echard to their actual hometowns for the first time since 2020. The episode’s 0.7 rating helped ABC also become the top-rated network of the night.

However, the dating competition was not the most-watched — nor was ABC. The O.G. “NCIS” earned that title with 7.1 million viewers, which also helped make CBS the most-watched.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Combining Discovery+ and HBO Max Will Give Netflix a Run for Its Streaming Money | Charts
Chris Licht and Stephen Colbert

Who’s Chris Licht? CNN’s New Head Honcho, for One
David E. Kelley (Getty Images)

David E. Kelley’s Mystery Drama ‘Avalon’ Ordered to Series by ABC

Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ on Peacock Just Got Bested by Paramount+’s Prequel ‘1883’ | Charts
George Stephanopoulos Tom Cotton

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Presses Tom Cotton for Putin Remarks: ‘Why Can’t You Condemn Donald Trump?’ (Video)
Ukraine Charlie D’Agata CBS

CBS Reporter Calls Ukraine ‘Relatively Civilized’ as Opposed to Iraq and Afghanistan, Outrage Ensues (Video)
Organized Crime

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Shakeup: Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Exits After 14 Months
Ukraine Protesters London

Ukraine Film Production Grinds to a Halt as European Filmmakers Scramble to Help

Ratings: ‘Law & Order’ Season 21 Premiere Draws 5.5 Million Viewers
Grand Prix of Russia

F1 Cancels Russian Grand Prix, Which Had Most-Watched Race Ever Last Year on ESPN
Russia Shocks World With Move To "De-Nazify" Ukraine | T**** Heaps Praise On Putin

Colbert Tackles Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine in ‘Late Show’ Monologue: ‘The World Is Up ‘Schitt’s Creek’ (Video)