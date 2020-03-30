‘The Bachelor Summer Games’ Postponed Following Olympics Delay

ABC has postponed its next “Bachelor” spinoff, “The Bachelor Summer Games,” in light of the recently announced Olympics delay, TheWrap has confirmed.

The series was planned to air opposite the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this summer, much in the same way 2018’s “The Bachelor Winter Games” aired as counterprogramming to NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. ABC and Warner Bros.’s decision to postpone “The Bachelor Summer Games” comes after the International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday that the this year’s Summer Olympics would be delayed until 2021.

“The Bachelor Summer Games” was never formally announced, but ABC alternative boss Rob Mills confirmed the series was in development on an episode of the “Bachelor Party” podcast earlier this year.

“I think it’s going to be really fun. We found a really great place to hold it… But I mean, it’s going to be so fun seeing these people in these great [sports]. I mean, track and field, swimming… this is a real Olympics,” he said at the time.

Earlier this month, Season 16 Bachelorette Clare Crawley confirmed on Instagram that production on her season had been halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Everyone’s health is the most important priority at this time, and as I’m sure you’ve heard, we are pressing pause for now on filming The Bachelorette,” she wrote.

ABC is next set to roll out the music-themed “Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” on April 13.

