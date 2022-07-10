“The Bachelorette” Season 19 will bring a slew of promising men vying for the love of not one, but two Bachelorettes.
Clayton Echard’s tumultuous season of “The Bachelor,” which ended in tears and a surprise return from Susie Evans, left finalists Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as fan favorites and season 19’s new bachelorettes. Meet the men vying for their attention below.
"The Bachelorette" Season 19 premieres on ABC at 8pm ET/PT on July 11.
Gabby Windey, 31, O'Fallon, Illinois
"The Bachelor" Season 26 finalist Gabby Windey wowed audiences with her confidence and light-hearted humor. The Illinois native will co-star as the Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia.
Rachel Recchia, 26, Chicago
Recchia shares Windey's title as both "The Bachelor" Season 26 finalist and "The Bachelorette" finalist — and will soon share the same pool of men as Windey as the two search for love. Bachelor Nation will recall the pilot's soft-spoken nature and her difficult-to-impress dad.
Alec, 27, Houston
This wedding photographer takes romance and marriage seriously and is ready to find his soul mate. Who will photograph his own journey for love?
Aven, 28, San Diego
Aven is a sales executive, basketball lover and Yahtzee enthusiastic. We're sure his love for slow dancing will have Gabby and Rachel swooning.
Brandan, 23, Carlsbad, California
This bartender might shake the season up with his boldness and love for adventure. Shaken or stirred, ladies?
Chris, 30, Redondo Beach, California
As a mentality coach, Chris is certainly in the mindset to find love. Having already written two books, how will he write his own love story?
Colin, 36, Chicago
Colin is sure to charm Gabby and Rachel with his love for travel and romantic gestures. If that doesn't impress them, maybe the founding member of his high school's breakdancing club can pull out some moves.
Erich, 29, Bedminster, New Jersey
This real estate analyst craves a long-term commitment with his best friend. Although he has no interest in going to an escape room, he won't be able to escape the romance this season.
Ethan, 27, New York City
This advertising executive is a hopeless romantic and attributes his appreciation of a woman's love to his mother...let's see if he can appreciate what Gabby and Rachel have to offer.
Hayden, 29, Tampa, Florida
Southern boy Hayden is looking for a dog-loving partner who enjoys extravagent dates. Will his Southern charm wow our bachelorettes?
Jacob, 27, Scottsdale, Arizona
A mortgage broker who prioritizes fitness, Jacob wants his partner to match his healthy lifestyle — which does not involve eating cake.
James, 25, Winnetka, Illinois
While ABC's title of "Meatball Enthusaist" might not seem descriptive of James, a hot plate of meatballs is decidedly the key to his heart. Our bachelorettes might have to take on some Top Chef duties.
Jason, 30, Santa Monica, California
The most laid-back investment banker you've ever seen, Jason relies on vibes in his romantic endeavors that will tell him all he needs to know.
Joey, 24, Brookfield, Connecticut
Described as a loveable goofball, Joey's good looks will set him apart from everyone, except his twin brother who will also vie for Gabby and Rachel's love this season. Did someone say double twin wedding?
John, 26, Nashville
This English teacher values being intentional in his romantic pursuits to show his care. Will he learn a lesson from his leading ladies?
Johnny, 25, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
A realtor with a childhood dream of becoming a rapper, Johnny is laid back and looks forward to finding love. He has a penchant for corny jokes — a trait that will make for a memorable first impression.
Jordan H., 25, Tampa, Florida
This software developper and adreline junkie loves dirt bike racing and wants a big family. Perhaps the producers took note of his amateur dirt bike racing for a date...
Jordan V., 27, Alpharetta, Georgia
Watch out Jordan H., because Jordan V. is a professional race car driver. Who will win the race to the finish line?
Justin B., 32, Solana Beach, California
This physical therapist is an optimist to his core and enjoys the little moments in life. He might have to sell Gabby and Rachel on his dream to travel the U.S. in a van, though.
Justin Y., 24, Brookfield, Connecticut
The designated "other twin" enjoys hitting up clubs in New York City and values communication over everything.
Kirk, 29, Lubbock, Texas
Kirk is a college football coach looking for his teammate for life. Will he score a date with Gabby or Rachel?
Logan, 26, San Diego
Logan will charm Gabby and Rachel with his surfing and videography skills. Thankfully he won't have to document his own love story.
Mario, 31, Naperville, Illinois
For this personal trainer, fitness is a way of life and he's worked on himself inside and outside of the gym.
Matt, 25, San Diego
This shipping executive owns his own business and is now ready to build up his love life.
Michael, 32, Long Beach, California
Michael is a pharmaceutical salesman and as such, leads with logic over emotion. He says that parents love him, which is a huge skill in this show.
Nate, 33, Chicago
This electrical engineer plans amazing picnics and lives his life to the fullest. His favorite movie is "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," so hopefully he doesn't lose the Gabby and Rachel before the final rose.
Quincy, 25, Miami, Florida
Quincey is a life coach that enjoys uplifting his clients with wisdom and laughter. His only flaw: he could watch "Space Jam" on repeat and never get bored.
Roby, 33, Los Angeles
A magician and advanced scuba diver, Roby seems to find adventure wherever he goes. He wants to live in a home with secret rooms and hidden tunnels in it, which might be a dealbreaker to Gabby and Rachel — if they know about it.
Ryan, 36, Boston
This investment director is ready to settle down and wants a Nicholas Sparks type of love. He would also love to open a dog rescue and shelter — sounds like a storybook ending already!
Spencer, 27, Chicago
This venture capitalist separates himself the from the pack with his eyebrows, which are apparently commented on frequently. With his desire to find a woman with a great sense of humor and laugh, we're placing bets on his love lying with Gabby.
Termayne, 28, Naperville, Illinois
A self-made entreprenuer and "Crypto Guy" according to ABC, Termayne values loyalty and humor. A conversation about NFTs would make his heart sing.
Tino, 27, Playa Del Rey, California
The general contractor and California boy enjoys surfing, camping, cycling and bonding with his family dog. Eager to build a family and have four kids, Tino might have to postpone his dream to surf in Bali.
Tyler, 25, Wildwood, New Jersey
Although he is not Bachelor Nation's beloved Tyler Cameron, ABC says this Italian stallion is ready to give love his all — although he is not a good multitasker.
Zach, 25, Anaheim Hills, California
This tech executive is excited to "lay it on thick," according to ABC, and would love to be Spiderman for a day. Listen up ladies, perhaps granting this wish is the key to his heart.