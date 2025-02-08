‘The Bachelorette’ to Skip Production in 2025, Return Date Not Set

“The Bachelorette ” is taking a break this year, TheWrap has learned. ABC’s long-running reality dating show will skip it’s usual production cycle, which means Season 22 won’t be premiering in the show’s normal July slot.

Don’t worry though, “The Bachelorette” hasn’t been canceled, though as of this writing the return date hasn’t been set. But this is far from the only time the show has taken some time off. It skipped 2006 and 2007 entirely.

And of course, other shows in the “Bachelor” universe of shows have also taken breaks, including, most recently, “Bachelor in Paradise,” which skipped 2024 entirely. Season 9 premiered in September, 2023 and the show’s 10th season will air sometime this year.

No reason has been given for “The Bachelorette” break, but coincidentally ABC’s decision to pause “Paradise” was connected to the network’s desire to focus on the “Golden” spinoffs that have proved very popular.

The “Bachelor” universe is currently in the 29th season of “The Bachelor.” The season premiered 2 weeks ago.

Deadline first reported the news.