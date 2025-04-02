‘The Bad Guys 2′ Footage Reveals the Bad Girls of DreamWorks’ Summer Sequel

Like any animated sequel, “The Bad Guys 2” is trying to bring fans of their wacky 2022 crime comedy back to theaters with the promise of new characters. Universal and DreamWorks gave theater owners a sneak peek of the wild ladies that will tempt Mr. Wolf and his band of reformed thieves back into crime.

Two of the film’s stars, Awkwafina and Chris Robinson, came out onstage to show the next trailer for the film, which shows the Bad Guys’ failure to win the trust of the society they constantly robbed from. We also see Mr. Wolf sparring with Diane as he tells her his plan to go along with the Bad Girls’ plan for a heist…but only so he can expose them and bring them to justice.

Unfortunately, that plan involves them going to space, hijacking a rocket while it is being launched. Not even Tom Cruise could do that.

“The Bad Guys” was a decent box office moneymaker for Universal, grossing $250 million worldwide. Now the hope is that it has set the foundation for a breakout sequel, winning over families who saw the first film in theaters as well as those who saw it at home.

“The Bad Guys 2” comes out August 1.