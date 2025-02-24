‘The Baldwins’ Cast Guide | Photos

Which of the Baldwin children will star in the series?

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (Getty Images)
Alec Baldwin’s big family, which includes eight children and six pets, is coming to TLC screens.

While the world knows Baldwin has a longtime actor, TLC’s new reality show will spotlight the actor as a family man and husband who’s used to wrangling little munchkins on the daily. Per a release, the first season will kick off with Baldwin and his wife Hilaria celebrating their oldest son Rafael’s ninth birthday
and, in a bid to escape the noise of the city, they head to East Hampton to continue a yearly summer tradition. But in the midst of celebration is uncertainty as Alec faces trial.”

In the midst of taking care of their family, the Baldwin parents must
navigate the emotional complexities of the moment, all while keeping their children’s lives as stable as possible.”

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family – the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,” Alec and Hilaria Baldwin said in a statement.

Check out the full cast list below.

Actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial on involuntary manslaughter in First Judicial District Court on July 11, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin is charged in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021.
Alec Baldwin (Getty Images)
Alec Baldwin

Head of the household is Alec Baldwin, multiple award-winning actor who is best known for his roles in “3o Rock,” “Match Game,” “Nuremberg” and more.

Hilaria Baldwin (Getty Images)
Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin is Alec Baldwin’s second wife and the mother of seven of his children. Previously working as a yoga instructor, Hilaria shares the insides of her big family with hubby Baldwin, which, aside from their children, also includes six pets.

Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (Getty Images)
Carmen Gabriela Baldwin

Carmen Gabriela Baldwain was born August 23, 2013.

Rafael Thomas Baldwin (Getty Images)
Rafael Thomas Baldwin

Rafael Thomas Baldwin was born on June 17, 2015

Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin (Getty Images)
Leonardo Ángel Charles

Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin was born on Sept. 12, 2016.

Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin (Getty Images)
Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin

Romeo Alejandro Baldwin was born on May 17, 2018.

Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas

Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas Baldwin was born Sept. 8, 2020.

María Lucía Victoria Baldwin (Getty Images)
María Lucía Victoria Baldwin

María Lucía Victoria Baldwin was born on Feb. 25, 2021.

Ilaria Catalina Irena (Getty Images)
Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin

Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born September 22, 2022.

Alec Baldwin on "The Baldwins" (TLC)
Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

