‘The Baldwins’ Cast Guide | Photos

Alec Baldwin’s big family, which includes eight children and six pets, is coming to TLC screens.

While the world knows Baldwin has a longtime actor, TLC’s new reality show will spotlight the actor as a family man and husband who’s used to wrangling little munchkins on the daily. Per a release, the first season will kick off with Baldwin and his wife Hilaria celebrating their oldest son Rafael’s ninth birthday

and, in a bid to escape the noise of the city, they head to East Hampton to continue a yearly summer tradition. But in the midst of celebration is uncertainty as Alec faces trial.”

In the midst of taking care of their family, the Baldwin parents must

navigate the emotional complexities of the moment, all while keeping their children’s lives as stable as possible.”

“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family – the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,” Alec and Hilaria Baldwin said in a statement.

Check out the full cast list below.