‘The Baldwins’ Cast Guide | Photos

Alec Baldwin’s big family, which includes eight children and six pets, is coming to TLC screens.
While the world knows Baldwin has a longtime actor, TLC’s new reality show will spotlight the actor as a family man and husband who’s used to wrangling little munchkins on the daily. Per a release, the first season will kick off with Baldwin and his wife Hilaria celebrating their oldest son Rafael’s ninth birthday
and, in a bid to escape the noise of the city, they head to East Hampton to continue a yearly summer tradition. But in the midst of celebration is uncertainty as Alec faces trial.”
In the midst of taking care of their family, the Baldwin parents must
navigate the emotional complexities of the moment, all while keeping their children’s lives as stable as possible.”
“This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family – the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story,” Alec and Hilaria Baldwin said in a statement.
Check out the full cast list below.
Alec Baldwin
Head of the household is Alec Baldwin, multiple award-winning actor who is best known for his roles in “3o Rock,” “Match Game,” “Nuremberg” and more.
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin is Alec Baldwin’s second wife and the mother of seven of his children. Previously working as a yoga instructor, Hilaria shares the insides of her big family with hubby Baldwin, which, aside from their children, also includes six pets.
Carmen Gabriela Baldwin
Carmen Gabriela Baldwain was born August 23, 2013.
Rafael Thomas Baldwin
Rafael Thomas Baldwin was born on June 17, 2015
Leonardo Ángel Charles
Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin was born on Sept. 12, 2016.
Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin
Romeo Alejandro Baldwin was born on May 17, 2018.
Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas
Eduardo ‘Edu’ Pao Lucas Baldwin was born Sept. 8, 2020.
María Lucía Victoria Baldwin
María Lucía Victoria Baldwin was born on Feb. 25, 2021.
Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin
Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born September 22, 2022.