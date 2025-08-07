‘The Batman 2’ to Start Filming in Spring, James Gunn to Direct ‘Next Film in the Super-Family’

“The Batman: Part II” is set to start production in the spring and “James Gunn is already preparing to write the next installment in the Super family,” WBD CEO David Zaslav said on Thursday.

Zaslav gave updates on upcoming DC films on the company’s latest earnings call.

“In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ (2026), ‘Clayface’ (2026) and the next ‘Wonder Woman.’ In addition, ‘The Batman II’ (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including ‘The Penguin,’ the upcoming new season of ‘Peacemaker,’ and the debut of ‘Lanterns’ in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social.” the shareholder note read.

“Superman” crossed $300 million domestically last Thursday and earned $13.8 million during the film’s fourth weekend. Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin have also recently delivered their script for “The Batman” sequel.

Reeves, who directed Robert Pattinson’s Batman film, shared an image on X of himself and Tomlin sitting behind their finished script. The image seemingly confirms the title of the sequel, as “The Batman: Part II” can be seen on the cover.

“The Batman: Part 2” is set to be released on Oct. 1, 2027.