Yes,  Zoë Kravitz Sees Catwoman as Bisexual in ‘The Batman’

WARNING: Mild spoilers ahead for “The Batman”

Fans of “The Batman” may already be shipping #BatCat, but Batman is not the only potential love interest for Selina Kyle in the new movie. At least, that’s how Zoë Kravitz sees it.

Yes, Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne are looking close in “The Batman” trailers, but when we first meet Selina, she appears to be involved with someone else — a character called Anika. There’s a scene in the film where Selina calls Anika “baby,” and another moment she calls her a “friend.”

A reporter from Australian outlet Pedestrian TV asked the actress if the film offers a possible “nod to Selina’s sexuality” intentionally and according to Kravitz, it does.

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” the actress said.

Director Matt Reeves was a bit more hesitant to confirm Selina Kyle’s sexuality on screen, despite her being canonically bisexual in the comics.

“I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure,” Reeves told the same outlet. “She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

According to the director, he and Kravitz spoke about the Selina/Anika relationship early on in the filming process, and agreed that Selina Kyle is “drawn to strays because she was a stray.”

With Kravitz’s interpretation of the character, “The Batman” becomes the first bat film to depict the character as bisexual.