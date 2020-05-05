‘The Batman’ Co-Writer Sells Sci-Fi Spec Script ‘2084’ to Paramount

“The Batman” co-writer Mattson Tomlin has sold a sci-fi spec script “2084” to Paramount Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.

“GI Joe” and “Transformers” producer Lorenzo DiBonaventura is producing. “2084” centers on an authoritarian society that rose from the ashes of global destruction and where people’s lives are controlled down to the smallest detail. Tonally, the project is in the vein of “The Matrix” and “Inception.”

Seth Rogen’s Point Grey and Boom! Studios will produce. Rogen will produce alongside partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for their Point Grey banner. Boom! Studios’ Ross Ritchie and Stephen Christie are producing as well. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey as well. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing for Lionsgate.

Tomlin is also working on the video game movie adaptation of “Mega Man” along with the adaptation of the comic book “Fear Agent” for Amazon. “The Batman” is currently awaiting to resume production.

