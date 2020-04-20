‘The Batman’ Release Date Pushed 4 Months to October 2021

“The Batman” movie from Matt Reeves had its release date pushed four months and the film will now be released on Oct. 1, 2021, Warner Bros announced on Monday.

The film was originally set to be released on June 25, 2021. Production had begun in the U.K. earlier this year on the latest DC Films project, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The studio suspended production on the film last month amid coronavirus concerns.

“The Batman” was not the only DC Comics affected as “The Flash” will now open June 3, 2022, a month earlier than planned, and “Shazam 2!” is shifting to Nov. 4, 2022 from an April 2022 release date.

Also Read: 'Sopranos' Movie 'The Many Saints of Newark,' Will Smith's 'King Richard' Pushed to 2021

The cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, also known as the Riddler and John Turturro is playing Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell is in talks to star as The Penguin. Jeffrey Wright is playing Commissioner Gordon, Peter Saarsgard is playing the role of Wasserman, while Jayme Lawson is set to star as well.

Reeves has described his film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved “Year One” series. According to insiders with knowledge of the project, Reeves’ film will explore Bruce Wayne’s second year as the Dark Knight detective.