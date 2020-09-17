‘The Batman’ Resumes Production in the UK After Positive COVID-19 Test

“The Batman” has resumed production in the U.K. after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

The film’s star Robert Pattinson was reported by Vanity Fair to have tested positive, though Warner Bros. did not comment on the identity of the member of the production. The film shut down production on Sept. 3.

“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told TheWrap.

Production first picked up on “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, back at the start of the month. The DC superhero film was shut down due to the coronavirus at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.

Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.

Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real.

Other major films that have resumed production in the last few weeks, either in the U.K. or in Europe, include “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Matrix” sequel and the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

With The Batman resuming production in London starting in September, TheWrap takes a look at what we know so far about Matt Reeves take on the iconic caped crusader. Not another origin storyReeves has described his film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved “Year One” series. Robert Pattinson After an exhaustive search for the next Bruce Wayne following Ben Affleck’s departure, Robert Pattinson beat out Nicholas Hoult to be the next actor to don the cape and cowl for a new trilogy of Batman films. The Dark Knight Detetctive As TheWrap has previously reported, according to insiders with knowledge of the project, Reeves’ superhero movie will explore Bruce Wayne’s second year as the Dark Knight detective. The Batsuit Earlier this year, Matt Reeves revealed a moody first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit on his Twitter account, set against Michael Giacchino’s haunting score for the upcoming superhero movie. The footage unve... The BatmobileAfter sharing some test footage of Robert Pattinson in costume for “The Batman,” director Matt Reeves tweeted some official images from the film of the Batmobile. The dark images reveal a sleeker, but still in... The Bat Cycle A photo from the set of "The Batman" revealed a full look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, along with what could be be the caped crusader's batcycle. Following Warner Bros.' official reveal earlier this year, t... Alfred Pennyworth As TheWrap first exclusively reported, Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth. Alfred raised Bruce Wayne after his parents were killed, and continued to serve as his staunchest supporter and confidante w... Commissioner GordonJeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon in “The Batman,” director Matt Reeves revealed last year. Created in 1939 by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, Jim Gordon is commissioner of Gotham City’s police depa... The Riddler Paul Dano will play Edward Nashton, also known as the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” The Riddler first appeared in “Detective Comics #140” in October 1948 and is a criminal mastermind in Gotham City who ... Catwoman Zoe Kravitz will play Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” Catwoman seemingly has a physically demanding role in the superhero movie, as she recently opened up about the intense training she... The Penguin Colin Farrell will play the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” The character first made his appearance in “Detective Comics #58” in December 1941 — he is one of Batman’s biggest enemies, a Gotham City mobste... DC FANDOME DC Comics, CCO, Publisher, and comic book legend Jim Lee revealed promo artwork of Robert Pattinson as Batman ahead of the DC Fandome Hall of Heroes event which will reveal footage put together from the seven we...

