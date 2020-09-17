‘The Batman’ Resumes Production in the UK After Positive COVID-19 Test
Star Robert Pattinson was previously reported to have tested positive
Brian Welk | September 17, 2020 @ 8:17 AM
Last Updated: September 17, 2020 @ 8:23 AM
“The Batman” has resumed production in the U.K. after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.
The film’s star Robert Pattinson was reported by Vanity Fair to have tested positive, though Warner Bros. did not comment on the identity of the member of the production. The film shut down production on Sept. 3.
“Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told TheWrap.
Production first picked up on “The Batman,” directed by Matt Reeves, back at the start of the month. The DC superhero film was shut down due to the coronavirus at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.
Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.
Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real.
Other major films that have resumed production in the last few weeks, either in the U.K. or in Europe, include “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Matrix” sequel and the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
