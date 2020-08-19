‘The Batman’ Will Resume Production in the U.K. in September

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is set to resume production at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. early next month, according to an individual familiar with the project.

The Robert Pattinson-led comic book film was roughly seven weeks into shooting when production was halted as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. When production was shut down, the film still had roughly another 11 weeks of production to go.

Warner Bros. declined to comment for this story.

Reeves has described his film as a “defining” and “very personal” story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved “Year One” series. According to insiders with knowledge of the project, Reeves’ film will explore Bruce Wayne’s second year as the Dark Knight detective.

Studios have been hunting for ways to get their blockbuster productions back underway, while meeting health and safety guidelines, though it has proved difficult. On Wednesday Universal was forces to scale back first unit production of its $200 million sequel “Jurassic World: Dominion” in Malta after the country has seen a rise in coronavirus cases and after four crew members on set tested positive for the virus.

Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.

Alongside Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Paul Dano as Edward Nashton (The Riddler) and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell is in talks to star as The Penguin. The cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson is set to star as well.