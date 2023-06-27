‘The Bear’ Season 2 Becomes FX’s Most-Watched Hulu Debut With 70% Boost From First Season

“The Bear” Season 2 has become FX’s biggest premiere on Hulu ever, according to the Disney-owned brands. After debuting all 10 episodes June 22 on the streaming platform, FX reported a 70% increase in total hours streamed compared to Season 1 over a four-day period.

Hulu and FX did not provide specific viewership data to back the claim, a common practice for shows on streaming services.

The first season of the buzzy Chicago-set dramedy, which premiered June 22, 2022, consisted of eight episodes while Season 2 has 10. Both installments made all the episodes available to stream at once.

Season 2 follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they transform their grimy sandwich joint The Beef into a Michelin Star-worthy restaurant. The season chronicled the crew as they went through their own journeys of introspection and growth alongside the sandwich shop, confronting their pasts and figuring out who they hope to become in the future.

The series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and newcomer Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

The show was created by Christopher Storer (“Ramy,” “Eighth Grade”), who serves as executive producer along with Joanna Calo (“BoJack Horseman”), Hiro Murai (“Atlanta,” “Station Eleven”) of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson. Tyson Bidner (“Ramy”) serves as producer along with FX Productions.

All episodes of “The Bear” are now streaming on Hulu.