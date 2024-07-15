‘The Bear’ Star Liza Colón-Zayas Talks Tina’s ‘Armor’ Breaking Down in Season 3 Spotlight Episode

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Bear” Season 3, Episode 6.

Similar to beloved episodes “Forks” and “Honeydew,” “The Bear” Season 3 put a spotlight on Tina’s backstory, which gave Liza Colón-Zayas an opportunity to peel back her character’s hard exterior.

“I wanted the world to understand why she has had to carry herself in the way that we’ve seen in previous episodes — that this is not just a bitter, competitive person,” Colón-Zayas told TheWrap. “That armor, not only has it helped her survive, but it’s the way in which she can still show up today with these new commitments and this new dream, and the fortitude to fight for herself and for this place.”

“Napkins,” which also marks costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut, picks up years prior with Tina getting laid off after 15 years at her job, prompting her to go on a seemingly never-ending job hunt — when she comes face-to-face with the Beef, then run by the now-deceased Mikey (Jon Bernthal). Whereas Colón-Zayas pictured Tina as a single mom given no mention of her family life in Seasons 1 and 2, she was pleasantly surprised to see Tina in a loving marriage, played by her real-life husband “Dexter” star David Zayas.

“I thought, single mom, struggling, world-weary, but I didn’t realize until I saw the episode that she really does, for the most part, had … a loving, stable, working-class family,” Colón-Zayas said. “I’m thinking years of stereotypes, that she’s going to be that single mom, and [her husband] is probably going to be a jerk.”

Below, Colón-Zayas compliments Edebiri’s “eagle eye” as a director, reveals what working with her husband was like and traces Tina’s story to other workers at the Bear discovering their “purpose.”

TheWrap: You got to work alongside your husband as we get an inside look into Tina’s family. How did the team decide to bring him on for the episode and how did it impact how you felt during that episode?

Liza Colón-Zayas: As soon as I received [the news] and had an out-of-body experience, I called him, and I told him about it. Even before that, he had come to set and they’d been like, ‘Hey, you think David might want to be on the show?’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’ We talked about it, but we didn’t know anything else.

Then I got the script, and I was told that Ayo would direct it and I was all teary and grateful because it’s so beautifully written, and David is this beautiful human all around. We’ve worked together for years, a lot, and I just loved how on point they were about him — this big, strong teddy bear, gentle. He’s played a lot of villains in the past and they nailed him [and] his personality so perfectly. Working with my husband is second nature. He just makes me more grounded. He’s so generous. He’s such a pro. He just knows what I need.

What conversations with Ayo did you have ahead of filming?

As we got closer, Ayo and I had conversations about what goes in the Crock-Pot, what goes on the walls and nailing down the authenticity of what that family life looks like. She prepped a lot, so that by the time we started shooting day one, it was so easy, it was so smooth.

You’ve spoken so kindly about working with Ayo. What was something surprising about getting to know her as a director rather than a costar?

She’s very thoughtful — not to say she’s not when she’s acting, she’s very thoughtful too, but she’s also very high energy. She’s really funny, goofing, but very curious about everything that’s going on — she’s just like this ball of energy. To see her as a director, [she’s] very grounded and very still, checking in on what’s going on … with an eagle eye. She was really centered, it was beautiful.

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the premiere of “The Bear” Season 3 (Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for FX)

What’s the response been like from people who relate to Tina’s story, especially amid layoffs and unemployment in so many industries?

An overwhelming number of stories and feedback, of comments from people on social media, is their struggle, or a time they went through that struggle, or a time where they saw their mom going through that struggle after she got laid off middle-aged. It’s people from all walks of life, so, sadly, her story is so many people’s stories.

But then there’s also the stories of some people, who, like Tina, kept fighting, and ‘I’m grateful for where I am,’ or ‘I got my dream job.’ They’re not all like that — thank God, there’s success stories and hopeful stories.

Tina has such a kind interaction with Michael, who really takes a chance on her after just one conversation. How did this moment change how you imagined their relationship before and after his death?

Rolling up into the Beef like that, I just filled in the blanks for myself — she just fits in, this is her tribe, but [it was great] to see why she’s so beloved. There’s, of course, all the demons and the addiction and that cycle is playing out, and even through all of that, [he shows] generosity and humanity.

I just love the story of how that unfolded, how awkward and beautiful [it was when Tina] was broken. I love the unique way that our bond is highlighted and why Tina would do a lot, not just because I need a paycheck, but in honor of Mikey, to honor keeping this place open.

I also loved to see those first interactions between Tina and Richie as well. What was it like to see the “old” Richie again pre-“Forks”?

I kind of missed that Richie! At work, I just got to be around him more. Ebon is so brilliant and hilarious. It was just so nice to see how I rolled into this motley crew of dudes and I get them and I accept.

Is Tina still with her husband?

I think they’re still together. Mikey’s death was a little over a year ago and he was with me at Mikey’s funeral and comforting me. We’re still together, but she’s doing what she got to do to hold down a job … and hold this place together, and that requires a lot of a lot of back-breaking hours, commitment and dedication.

In Season 2, we see Tina really own the opportunity to go to culinary school. How do you find the connection between what we see in “Napkins” and how it connects to the present-day story?

It shows that Tina’s character was shown grace and given a second chance to not only prove herself, but to step outside of her comfort zone and, in doing that, she accidentally found a passion, and I don’t know if that could’ve happened if she hadn’t been broken at such a point. There’s that conversation with Mikey and she says, “I don’t think I’m really good at anything,” and he says, “yeah, me neither,” but they bond over food and they both agree that some of the great connections in life happen over food.

In finding grace again — grace being bestowed on her to go to culinary school — it does track into the vibe and purpose of the Beef, helping everyone in their own way overcome and work on these challenges, or at least face these dreams and demons head-on to discover their purpose.

Ebon revealed that that was split into Season 4. What can you tell us about Season 4?

I can’t tell you anything!

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

“The Bear” Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Hulu.