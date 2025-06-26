‘The Bear’ Star Corey Hendrix Dove Into Wine Tastings to Prepare for His Sommelier Storyline

Note: This story contains spoilers from ‘The Bear” Season 4.

As soon as actor Corey Hendrix learned that Sweeps was going to become a sommelier in “The Bear,” the actor went to work.

“I started going to more tastings, reading more about wine, watching more stuff, asking more questions,” Hendrix told TheWrap.

The FX show put the actor in touch with several real somms to better his education. In that way, Hendrix’s own journey matched his character’s in Season 4. Two seasons ago, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) tasked most of his staff with bettering their educations in the pursuit of turning the local joint the Beef into the Bear, a high-end restaurant that was a dream for Carmy and his late brother. While the show rushes through the education process for other characters, Sweeps’ drags on into Season 4, showing him fretting over wine years and ideal pairings. It’s an arc that shows just how complicated the job is, as well as an experience that gave Hendrix a new appreciation for the art of appreciating and recommending wine.

“When Tina [Liza Colón-Zayas] goes off to culinary class, she’s already been cooking. It’s still in the same plane. For Sweeps, it’s random, but it’s like, ‘OK cool. It’s wine. Let’s see what we can do.’ Because it’s a whole world in itself,” Hendrix said. “There’s a learning curve. Ever since I started learning I’m like, ‘This is crazy. It’s probably harder to become a somm than it is to become a doctor.’”

It’s this level of detail and dedication that’s always made “The Bear” stand out. That’s true of this season, which shows the restaurant coming into its own a bit as Carmy slowly pushes aside his unrealistic expectations, and it’s true of the series that’s won 21 Emmy awards to date.

“They’re cooks, they’re chefs, but it’s still about these passionate creatives who are working together. They try make sure this thing is going to keep going and try to contribute in some way. It’s kind of how it is when you film an actual show. It’s a team,” Hendrix said. “We all try to bring out the best of each other. Everyone’s so helpful, and it carries over to the show.”

For all the critical praise the show has gotten, Hendrix is most appreciative that “The Bear” has been embraced by the restaurant industry as well as his hometown of Chicago. “I feel like Chicago people are really paying the show a lot of attention,” he noted.

As for what he wants from Sweeps if there’s a fifth season of the FX original, Hendrix’s hopes are modest.

“I like to see him step into that position [of sommelier] and see a confident Sweeps,” Hendrix said. “You see glimpses of that but to really see him own it would be great.”

“The Bear” is now streaming on Hulu.