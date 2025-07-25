‘The Bear’ Season 4 Debuts to 917 Million Minutes, Ranking Midway on Nielsen Charts

“The Bear” scored solid viewership with the debut of its fourth season, pushing the FX series into Nielsen’s top 10 streaming charts.

As “The Bear” premiered all 10 episodes of its fourth season on Wednesday, June 25, the FX series tallied up 917 million viewing minutes in the five days from its release through June 29, per Nielsen. The demographic make up of “The Bear’s” streaming was fairly balanced between adults 18-49, which composed 51% of the audience, and adults 50+, which composed 46% of the audience.

The Season 4 debut boosted “The Bear” to become the No. 7 most-watched streaming program during the week of June 23, as well as the No. 5 most-watched streaming original during the week.

For comparison, “The Bear” Season 3 debuted to 1.2 billion viewing minutes last June during the comparable Wednesday to Sunday interval. During the week of its release, “The Bear” was the No. 3 most-watched streaming program and No. 1 most-watched original streaming show, with two-thirds of the audience composed of adults 18-49 years old.

“The Bear” Season 3 garnered similar viewership for the week after its premiere, before dropping to 781 million viewing minutes in its third week on Hulu. If last year is any indication, “The Bear” Season 4 could enjoy a similar bump next week.

Premiering the day after “The Bear” Season 4 was “Squid Game” Season 3, which dominated Nielsen’s streaming list by capturing 3.2 billion viewing minutes between its release on Friday, June 27 through June 29. The ginormous viewership marks the largest weekly streaming viewership a single title has seen since “The Night Agent” scored 3.11 billion minutes in January, but does not surpass the 2025 record of the 4.6 billion viewing minutes that “Squid Game” set following the release of its second season during the week of Dec. 30.

While no title came close to the viewership seen by “Squid Game,” “Love Island USA” scored impressive viewership well into its seventh season, tallying up 1.78 billion viewing minutes as both the No. 2 most-watched overall and streaming title. The viewership marks a new weekly high for the series, a feat “Love Island USA” has scored for three consecutive weeks.