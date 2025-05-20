‘The Bear’ Season 4 Trailer: Jeremy Allen White Grapples With Criticism, Reunites With Jamie Lee Curtis

This time, every second really does count.

FX released the first full-length trailer for “The Bear” Season 4 Tuesday morning, teasing a reunion between Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his erratic mother (Jamie Lee Curtis), more creative struggles between him and Syd (Ayo Edebiri) and a ticking clock they will have to beat if they want to keep their restaurant open. It looks to be another stressful season of “The Bear,” but also one that has the potential to be more hopeful than its divisive third.

The trailer begins with an important announcement from Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt), who tells Carmy, Syd and the rest of the Bear team that the new clock in their kitchen is an indicator of their restaurant’s financial health. “That clock is telling you how much money we have left,” Platt’s Jimmy, Carmy’s key investor, announces. “When that shows 0, this restaurant needs to cease operations.” Jimmy’s clock, notably, offers viewers some clarity on the status of Carmy and Syd’s restaurant, after the “Bear” Season 3 finale ended with its future in question.

You can watch the full “Bear” Season 4 trailer yourself below.

More to come…