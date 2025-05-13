FX Sets Summer Premiere Dates for ‘The Bear’ Season 4, ‘Alien: Earth’

Two of the most anticipated shows of the summer finally have premiere dates. FX announced the release dates for “The Bear” Season 4 and “Alien: Earth” ahead of Disney’s advertiser upfront presentation on Tuesday.

The Emmy-winning comedy from Christopher Storer will return to Hulu on June 25 with all 10 episodes beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and on Disney+ internationally.

Meanwhile, Noah Hawley’s sci-fi spectacle will premiere on Aug. 12 with its first two episodes available to stream on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET, on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Disney+ internationally. A new installment of the 8-episode season will premiere each following Tuesday.

In addition to “The Bear” and “Alien: Earth,” FX revealed that Sterlin Harjo’s “The Lowdown,” starring Ethan Hawke, will premiere Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of the eight-episode season. A new installment will premiere each following Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX, with episodes available next day on Hulu. It will also come to Disney+ internationally.

Season 4 of “The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level.

“With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome,” the logline states. “This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

In addition to Allen White, Edebiri, and Moss-Barhrach, Season 4 also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

Due to the busy schedules of its stars, Seasons 3 and 4 of “The Bear” were filmed back to back. The third season of the FX comedy premiered in June 2024, Since its premiere in 2022, “The Bear” has emerged as a critical darling and an awards juggernaut. The comedy has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards to date including a win for Outstanding Comedy Series. Additionally, Storer has won twice for direction, White and Moss-Bachrach have won twice for acting and both Edebiri and Liza Colón-Zayas have won once for acting.

As for “Alien: Earth,” the sci-fi horror series is set two years before the events of Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece “Alien.” In 2120, five corporations govern the Earth — Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold.

In this era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But things change when Prodigy’s founder and CEO creates “Wendy,” the first humanoid robot infused with human consciousness, marking a new dawn in the race for immortality.

“After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined,” the show’s description states.

“Alien: Earth” stars Sydney Chandler (“Pistol”), Timothy Olyphant (“Deadwood”), Alex Lawther (“Black Mirror,” “The End of the F***ing World”), Samuel Blenkin (“Black Mirror,” “Atlanta”), Babou Ceesay (“Morrow”), Adrian Edmondson (“Atom Eins”), David Rysdahl (“Arthur Sylvia”), Essie Davis (“Dame Sylvia”), Lily Newmark (“Nibs”), Erana James (“Curly”), Adarsh Gourav (“Slightly”), Jonathan Ajayi (“Smee”), Kit Young (“Tootles”), Diêm Camille (“Siberian”), Moe Bar-El (“Rashidi”) and Sandra Yi Sencindiver (“Yutani”).

In addition to Scott, the series’ executive producers include David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales and Clayton Krueger.

Meanwhile, “The Lowdown” follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian” works in a rarate bookstore tucked in the heart of the city and whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble.

In addition to Hawke, the series stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Raybon’s 14-year-old daughter Francis, a precocious kid who’s inherited his curiosity and longs to join him on his adventures, and Kaniehtiio Horn as his ex Samantha, who is exasperated by his endless digging, but still sees the good in him.

The publication of Lee’s latest exposé — a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family — is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson), the black sheep of the family, prompting him to follow a trail of breadcrumbs left behind. Lee fins that “Betty Jo” (Jeanne Tripplehorn), the grieving widow, seems to be more interested in her brother-in-law “Donald Washberg” (Kyle MacLachlan), a gubernatorial candidate, than in her dearly departed. And powerful forces want to prevent Lee from learning anything more.

He also gains the attention of amysterious stranger who seems to appear whenever Lee least expects it: Marty (Keith David), who shares his appreciation of great literary minds, and seems unusually interested in his investigation into the Washberg family.

In addition to Hawke and Harjo, the eight-episode noir is executive produced by Garrett Bash and Ryan Hawke. Harjo also wrote and directed the pilot.