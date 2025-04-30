‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10, Martin Short ‘Match Game’ Revival Lead ABC Summer Schedule

ABC has set its summer schedule, which will include new seasons of “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” new episodes of “Press Your Luck” and a new revival of “Match Game” hosted by Martin Short.

“Bachelor in Paradise” will kick off the summer slate, returning at 8 p.m. ET on July 7. The new season will see fan favorites from the franchise and Golden seasons head to paradise in Costa Rica for another shot at love. Jesse Palmer returns as host, Wells Adams as bartender and Hannah Brown heads up Paradise Relations.

Season 11 of “Celebrity Family Feud” hosted by Steve Harvey will return on July 8 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a new episode of “Press Your Luck” hosted by Elizabeth Banks at 9 p.m. ET.

On July 16, ABC will host the 2025 ESPYS presented by Capital One from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, featuring some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. A host will be announced at a later date. Every year, the live ceremony recognizes major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. It also helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993.

“Who Wants to Be A Millionaire,” which sees pairs of celebrity contestants playing together in the hopes of winning $1 million for the charity of their choice, will return July 23 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be followed by “Match Game” at 9 p.m. ET, where four contestants are vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, with Scott Teti serving as executive producer.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by Fremantle, with Myeshia Mizuno serving as showrunner and executive producer. The ESPYs are produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions and broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Match Game” is produced by FremantleMedia North America (FMNA), with Martin Short and Alycia Rossiter serving as executive producers. “Press Your Luck” is produced by Fremantle, with Banks executive producing alongside Max Handelman and showrunner John Quinn. “

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” is executive produced by Kimmel and Michael Davies and produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row and Kimmelot.









