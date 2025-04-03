ABC Renews ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘The Rookie’ and More; ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Still in Limbo

ABC granted renewals to a handful of series for the 2025-26 season, including “9-1-1,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Rookie,” “Shifting Gears” and “Will Trent.”

The renewals take “9-1-1” to its ninth season, “Grey’s Anatomy” to its 22nd season, Lionsgate TV-produced “The Rookie” to its eighth season, while granting a second installment to freshman comedy “Shifting Gears” and a fourth season to “Will Trent.”

The fate of Ryan Murphy’s freshman drama “Doctor Odyssey,” which stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson, has yet to be determined, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap, with creative conversations about the show’s direction in a potential Season 2 still underway.

Murphy is also behind “9-1-1” as well as “9-1-1: Nashville,” which was granted a season pickup in late February. The spinoff series, which marks the third series in the franchise, will follow first responders in Nashville. The new series recently found its leading man in Chris O’Donnell.

Earlier this spring, ABC renewed “High Potential” for a second season and “Abbott Elementary” for a fifth installment.

“High Potential,” which is led by Kaitlin Olson, “Shifting Gears,” which stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, and “Doctor Odyssey,” were the only freshman scripted shows headed into the 2024-25 season. Both “High Potential” and “Shifting Gears” scored impressive ratings, with “Shifting Gears” scoring nearly 17 million total viewers for its premiere while the Season 1 finale of “High Potential” scored 13.2 million viewers, both after a week of viewing across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and other digital platforms. It’s unknown when a decision will be made about “Doctor Odyssey.”

The network is also in the midst of developing a “Scrubs” reboot, though the follow-up series has not yet received a pilot order. Bill Lawrence is attached as an executive producer, but the show was still in early talks with returning cast members as of December, when the news broke.