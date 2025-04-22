Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Joins ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10

Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown will return to the “Bachelor” franchise in “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer.

Brown will head to the beach for “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10, where she will serve the beach-goers some bubbly at rose ceremonies in the new champagne lounge, ABC announced Tuesday during Hulu’s unscripted event in Los Angeles. She won’t be taking the place of Wells Adams, who returns as the bartender for Season 10 alongside host Jesse Palmer.

This season will bring “Bachelor in Paradise” to a new paradise in Costa Rica, after previous installments have been filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico.

Brown, who is engaged to Adam Woolard, is familiar with “Bachelor in Paradise” after appearing on Season 9 to host a truth-or-truth bonfire with the cast members. Brown dated Colton Underwood on “The Bachelor” Season 23 before eventually leading “The Bachelorette” Season 15.

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10 shook up its casting by including alum from both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” as well as former cast members from “The Golden Bachelor” and “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Confirmed cast members for this season include Leslie Fhima (“The Golden Bachelor”), Gary Levingston (“The Golden Bachelorette”), Zoe McGrady (“The Bachelor” Season 29), Hakeem Moulton (“The Bachelorette” Season 21) and Jonathon Johnson (“The Bachelorette” Season 21).

“Bachelor in Paradise” returns this summer after Season 9 debuted in September 2023. The franchise put a pause on “Paradise’s” annual release schedule as it rolled out its inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelorette” in fall 2024, leading to a two-year gap between Seasons 9 and 10 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

In January, news broke that “Bachelor in Paradise” tapped Scott Teti, who has served as an executive producer on Bravo’s “Summer House” and ABC’s “Claim to Fame,” to serve as showrunner for Season 10, given that “Bachelor in Paradise” production, which happens internationally, will overlap with other productions.