‘American Idol’ Renewed for Season 9 at ABC, ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Still in Limbo

ABC is keeping it real in the 2025-26 television season, having renewed five of its unscripted programs for the upcoming year on Friday.

The network is bringing back “American Idol” for Season 9 (its 24th overall from its time at Fox), while also renewing “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for Season 36, “Shark Tank” for Season 17, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” for Season 6 and “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Season 4.

These shows join previously picked up unscripted series “Bachelor in Paradise,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Dancing With the Stars,”​ “The Golden Bachelor” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” as well as another reboot of “Match Game” premiering this summer.

Decisions for a new season of “The Bachelor” and freshman scripted drama “Doctor Odyssey” remain in limbo, according to an individual with knowledge of the creative conversations.

Meanwhile, ABC’s scripted lineup for the 2025-26 season consists of “9-1-1,” “Abbott Elementary,” “High Potential,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Rookie,” “Shifting Gears,” “Will Trent” and new spinoff series “9-1-1: Nashville.”

“American Idol” Season 23 saw Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood replace longtime judge Katy Perry. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan remain on the panel, alongside original host Ryan Seacrest.

