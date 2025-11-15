‘The Beast in Me’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Claire Danes Netflix Series?

“The Beast in Me” watches an unusual relationship unfold between recluse author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) and egotistical real estate tycoon Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), who is believed to have killed his wife years ago.

What follows is a propulsive cat-and-mouse-game between the pair that drags in both figures from Aggie and Nile’s personal lives, as well as several FBI agents ready to pounce on any new information.

Check out the full list of characters below.