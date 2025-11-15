‘The Beast in Me’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Claire Danes Netflix Series?

Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales also star in thriller series

Matthew Rhys in "The Beast in Me." (Credit: Chris Saunders/Netflix)

“The Beast in Me” watches an unusual relationship unfold between recluse author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) and egotistical real estate tycoon Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), who is believed to have killed his wife years ago.

What follows is a propulsive cat-and-mouse-game between the pair that drags in both figures from Aggie and Nile’s personal lives, as well as several FBI agents ready to pounce on any new information.

Check out the full list of characters below.

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs

Claire Danes stars as Aggie Wiggs, an author who has secluded herself from the public eye in the wake of the tragic death of her young son. Her life is turned upside down when Nile Jarvis moves next door.

Danes is best known for starring in “Homeland,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “My So-Called Life,” “Stardust,” “Fleishman is in Trouble,” “The Essex Serpent” and “Full Circle.”

the-beast-in-me-matthew-rhys-image
Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis

Matthew Rhys stars as Nile Jarvis, an egotistical real estate developer who is believed by many to have killed his wife, Madison, several years ago.

Rhys can be seen in “The Americans,” “The Post,” “Burnt,” “Perry Mason,” “Cocaine Bear,” “The Bastard Executioner” and “Girls.”

Beast-in-Me
Brittany Snow as Nina Jarvis

Brittany Snow plays Nina Jarvis, Nile’s current wife who previously worked for Madison before her abrupt death.

Snow is best known for starring in “Pitch Perfect,” and has also been featured in “Hairspray,” “Almost Family” and “Prom Night,” and more recently, “The Hunting Wives” and “Murdaugh: Death in the Family.”

Beast-in-Me
Natalie Morales as Shelley

Natalie Morales plays Shelley, Aggie’s ex-wife and the mother of their son, Cooper, who passed away several years ago. Shelley, who is an artist, has a complicated relationship with Aggie that gets pieced together as the series goes on.

Morales can be seen in “Parks and Recreation,” “Girls,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “No Hard Feelings” and “Abby’s.”

Beast-in-Me
Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis

Jonathan Banks plays Martin Jarvis, Nile’s father and a real estate tycoon who always feels the need to clean up Nile’s messes.

Banks can also be seen in “Breaking Bad,” “Mudbound,” “Gremlins” and “The Comey Rule.”

Beast-in-Me
David Lyons as Brian Abbott

David Lyons plays Brian Abbott, an FBI agent who investigated Madison’s disappearance and still is suspicious of Nile despite his named being cleared.

You might recognize Lyons from “Truth Be Told,” “Safe Haven,” “Revolution” or “Seven Seconds.”

Beast-in-Me
Hettienne Park as Agent Erica Breton

Hettienne Park plays Agent Erica Breton, an FBI colleague of Brian Abbott’s who has a personal stake in how everything plays out.

Park has also been featured in “Don’t Look Up,” “Bride Wars,” “Hannibal,” “The Last of Us” and “Sorry, Baby.”

Beast-in-Me
Deirdre O’Connell as Carol

Deirdre O’Connell plays Carol, Aggie’s book editor and close friend who is by her side step-by-step as she pivots her next book to investigating Nile Jarvis.

You might recognize O’Connell from “The Better Sister,” “The Penguin,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Eddington” and “Daredevil.”

