The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint, with guest appearances, performances and of course winner celebrations. We've rounded up the highlights of this year's ceremony from performances, winners' celebrations and more.
Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X accepted the moon man for "Best Collaboration," and Harlow shouted Nas out in their speech. Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" short film brought the singer to the stage to not only accept Video of the Year but to announce that she has a brand new album to be released in October.
Here are the best moments from the 2022 MTV VMAs:
Best: Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year AND Announces a Brand New Album Out Oct. 23
Taylor Swift fans went wild when her short film for "All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" won the award for Video of the Year. As if that weren't enough, the singer took the time to announce that she has a brand new album (not a re-record) on the way. It will be here October 23 and she will announce more details at midnight.
Dylan O'Brien, who starred in the short film alongside "Stranger Things" actress Sadie Sink, went up on stage with Swift when she accepted the award. The short film has been deemed "Oscar-eligible," as well. Swift also shouted out Sink in addition to O'Brien, her cinematographer and her producer.
Best: Jack Harlow's Opening Performance Featuring Special Guest Fergie
The show kicked off with Jack Harlow aboard an airplane, performing his hit song "First Class" off of his new album. The song samples Fergie's "Glamorous," and the former Black-Eyed Peas singer crashed Harlow's performance in a sparkly dress that rivaled Taylor Swift's.
Best: Lizzo's Opening Performance
Lizzo took over from Jack Harlow and kept up the energy. Performing "It's About Damn Time" in a neon pink suit, the rapper built the hype with her infectious spirit. She ended her performance with an air of confidence.
Best: BLACKPINK's Performance
BLACKPINK, aka Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie Kim and Lisa brought the house down with a choreographed performance of their new song "Pink Venom." The four powerhouse women kept the energy going with their stage time.
Best: Nicki Minaj's Video Vanguard Medley and Acceptance Speech
After a mix of her hits like "Super Bass," "Anaconda," Moment 4 Life" and "Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj accepted her Video Vanguard Award, and her speech honored the late Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.
Worst: Johnny Depp as the Moon Man
Does it even count as an "appearance" if you're not really there and your face is projected onto a spacesuit? While Johnny's career seems to be powering back up, this stunt only succeeded in reviving the still bitter Johnny vs. Amber chatter on social media.
Worst: Red Hot Chili Peppers Performance
Hats off to the Chili Peppers for rocking it for so long, but this performance was, how shall we say it...? Not their best. We did enjoy their acceptance speech for Best Rock Album towards the end of the show. Getting creative with the format woke up the audience.
Worst: Eminem and Snoop Dogg's Metaverse Performance
We love Eminem and Snoop, but that Metaverse thing? Took us right back to the "cutting-edge" animation of nearly 40 years ago in Dire Straits' "Money for Nothing." And, as one Twitter user put it, "So Eminem just sat on a couch the whole time?"