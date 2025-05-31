‘The Better Sister’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

In the latest murder-mystery limited drama series, estranged sisters, played by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, put their pasts on hold to handle a bigger dilemma: a murder.

“The Better Sister,” based on the bestselling novel of the same name, premiered on Prime Video Thursday. When Chloe (Biel) finds her partner Adam in a pool of his own blood in their Hamptons house, her life turns upside down. She is forced to reunite with her estranged sister Nicky (Banks), who happens to be Adam’s ex-wife. This messy situation is heightened by the fact that Chloe and her adoptive son Ethan, who is also Nicky’s biological son, are the prime suspects in the murder case.

In addition to starring in the limited series, Biel and Banks executive produced, alongside showrunners Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado for Tomorrow Studios.

Jessica Biel as Chloe Macintosh

Jessica Biel in “The Better Sister” (Credit: Prime Video)

Biel plays Chloe Taylor, the editor-in-chief of The Real Thing magazine. After receiving death threats after being outspoken in support of feminist causes, she flees to her Hamptons home and discovers her partner Adam dead. Chloe is Ethan’s adoptive mother. She reunites with her estranged sister Nicky when her world gets turned upside down.

She broke onto the scene as Mary Camden in “7th Heaven.” Biel is also known for her performances in “The Illusionist,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Bojack Horseman.”

Elizabeth Banks as Nicky

Elizabeth Banks in “The Better Sister” (Credit: Prime Video)

Nicky is Chloe’s estranged sister, who does not have her life quite as together as her sister. It is revealed that Nicky is also her partner Adam’s ex-wife and the biological mother of Ethan. After being exiled for an apparent substance abuse problem, Nicky reunites with her family following Adam’s death.

Banks is a producer, director and actress best known for her work in the “Pitch Perfect” and the “Hunger Games” trilogies. She has also starred in “Love & Mercy,” “Wet Hot American Summer.”

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan Macintosh

Elizabeth Banks and Maxwell Acee Donovan in “The Better Sister” (Credit: Prime Video)

Ethan is Nicky’s biological son and Chloe’s adoptive one. The high-schooler is the first suspect in the murder trial of his father Adam Macintosh.

Donovan has previously appeared in “That ’90s Show,” “War Dogs” and “Thundermans.”

Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh

Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh in “The Better Sister” (Credit: Prime Video)

Stoll plays Adam Macintosh. Even though he dies in the first episode of the series, he looms large over the series, appearing in several flashbacks as they investigate the case. He was formerly married to Nicky and currently in a relationship with her sister after divorcing Nicky and taking custody of their son.

He has appeared in “Midnight in Paris,” “House of Cards,” “Ant-Man” with featured roles in “Girls” and “American Dad.” Stoll was also nominated for a Tony Award in 2024 for his performance in the play “Appropriate” opposite Sarah Paulson.

Kim Dickens as Nancy Guidry

Kim Dickens and Bobby Naderi in “The Better Sister” (Credit: Prime Video)

Dickens plays the police detective investigator in the small Hamptons bureau. Nancy Guidry immediately suspects Chloe and her adoptive son Ethan as the prime suspects in the murder case.

She is best known for her breakthrough role in the series and 2019 movie “Deadwood.” She is also known for her detective role in “Gone Girl.”

Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock

Matthew Modine in “The Better Sister” (Credit: Prime Video)

Bill is one of Chloe’s friends in the high society of New York, and they regularly attend social outings together. Modine is known for his performances in “Full Metal Jacket” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders

Gloria Reuben in “The Better Sister” (Credit: Prime Video)

Michelle is the well-respected lawyer Chloe calls to represent her son in the murder case. Reuben is best known for her role as Jeanie Boulet in “ER.” She has also appeared in “Lincoln,” “Admission” and “Elsbeth.”

Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster

Matthew Modine and Lorraine Toussaint in “The Better Sister” (Credit: Prime Video)

Catherine Lancaster is Chloe’s boss and mentor in the publishing world. She helps Chloe strategically roll out the news of her family tragedy and protects her along the way. Toussaint has previously appeared in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Selma” and “Any Day Now.”