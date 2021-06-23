‘The Blacklist’ Fans Are Not Happy They Didn’t Find Out What Was in That Letter

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Season 8 finale of “The Blacklist.”)

Fans of “The Blacklist” were hoping for concrete answers about Red’s connection to Liz from Wednesday’s Season 8 finale, and they aren’t too thrilled that the episode didn’t deliver any.

“Years of building this up… She will never know who the f— Red is to her,” one especially aggrieved fan tweeted shortly after the episode finished airing. “Which idiot thought it was good to do this?”

Fans have long speculated that Red’s relationship to Liz is parental in nature, with early theories that he was her father circulating online as far back as Season 1. With the subsequent reveal that Red is not her biological father and more information about Liz’s birth mother, Katarina, coming to light in later episodes, a new theory soon emerged.

Known as “Redarina” within the “Blacklist” fandom, the theory (or a highly simplified version of it, at least) goes something like this: Katarina gave up Liz when she was young, wiping her early childhood memories and hiding her with a confidante to protect her from her enemies. She then assumed the identity of her late partner, the real Raymond Reddington, to became the character played by James Spader on the show.

This version of events was heavily hinted at in the final two episodes of Season 8, but the show stopped short of giving away it all away just yet. Red’s promise to deliver answers in the form of a letter from Katarina goes unfulfilled when Liz is suddenly killed (an outcome foreshadowed by Megan Boone’s decision to leave the show as a series regular) at the end of the episode.

Whether the contents of the letter will be revealed next season remains to be seen, but at least some fans say they won’t be tuning in to find out.

“For all these years we’ve been waiting to watch the scene when Liz finally knows the truth and now she’s DEAD. DEAD I’m so mad,” one Twitter user wrote. “After 8 years, are you kidding me??” wrote another.

See more reactions to the episode below.

Yo if they end the season before/as that letter is being opened😤 #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/dAxQFvPW4G — kristina (@kristina6ix) June 24, 2021

Don’t even give a crap who Red is anymore. Just been stretched out far too long. #TheBlacklist — NewHavenHomeGirl (@BulldogNewHaven) June 24, 2021

And she still doesn’t know who he is?! Lmao I’m done #theblacklist — Jay (@DuchessOfFilm) June 24, 2021

Yup I’m DONE with this shit fam, y’all had a good run smh. Finale with NO answers? And now she’s dead so why hold on to the secret? Smh f this #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/OjiZhcbBxV — ILL MINDED (@OnlyJimmyStar21) June 24, 2021

Sooooo we learned nothing #TheBlacklist — ShewrEYEte (@tweetqueet) June 24, 2021

That's not season finale we all wanted man.



Again. We know Meg Boone is leaving the show.



Killing the character is overkill.



Years of building this up… She will never know who the fuck Red is to her.



Which idiot thought it was good to do this?#TheBlacklist — Erik (@oppaerik) June 24, 2021

what a waste of 8 seasons ! liz deserved better ! We deserved better #TheBlacklist — liloo 🐾 (@aa_liloo) June 24, 2021

For all these years we've been waiting to watch the scene when Liz finally knows the truth and now she's DEAD. DEAD I'm só mad #TheBlacklist — duda (@dudarama_) June 24, 2021

all of that and you still managed to not answer the damn question. 🙄 — Alysia Zane (@RiskyBusinessAZ) June 24, 2021

After 8 years, are you kidding me?? #Theblacklist and we still didnt get the big anwsers we were waiting for?? Im just gonna wait for season 9 to be on Netflix, im over it. pic.twitter.com/qI5eOynPDn — Alex 🌈 (@AlexanderGonz34) June 24, 2021

Fuck you, #TheBlacklist



So many things wrong with that finale including but not limited to:



Red not telling Liz who he is. She died how she lived. With no answers.



Red not calling her Lizzy one more time.



I can’t even think right now I’m so mad at what that finale lacked. — FyreflieHope (@FyreflieHope) June 24, 2021

Fandom after tonight’s season finale of #TheBlacklist

Mood 1 pic.twitter.com/Qq00xBIBT6 — landyka (@landyka2) June 23, 2021

I’m Absolutely SPEECHLESS!!!! I honestly don’t know what to think. #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/kIEOrFSu9q — Johnny Maze (@JohnnyMazeRadio) June 24, 2021