Megan Boone’s ‘Blacklist’ Exit Episode Bombs in Ratings

ABC returns “Card Sharks,” CBS concludes “Kids Say the Darndest Things” — but neither net wins Wednesday

With no U.S. Olympics Trials to help out, last night’s “Blacklist” Season 8 finale actually declined from the previous Wednesday, according to initial Nielsen numbers. NBC came in third place among the Big 4 broadcast networks last night.

People are not loving the trajectory of this “Blacklist” thing . Also, people are not watching “The Blacklist.”

“MasterChef” and “Crime Scene Kitchen” kept Fox atop the key demo’s ratings on another Wednesday. And just like last week, Fox can chalk up the “W” in large part to simply not scheduling national programming in the 10 o’clock hour. (Of course, that rarely does much to change The CW’s fortunes.)

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “MasterChef” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.6 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. “Crime Scene Kitchen” at 9 had a 0.4 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.4 and first in total viewers with 2.9 million. “Press Your Luck” at 8 had a 0.4 rating and 3 million total viewers. At 9, “$100,000 Pyramid” received a 0.4 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. The season premiere of “Card Sharks” at 10 got a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million total viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.3 and fourth in total viewers with 1.8 million. Following a movie, “The Blacklist” at 10 settled for a 0.2 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

As TheWrap previously reported, Wednesday’s finale is the last episode of “The Blacklist” to feature Megan Boone, who plays Elizabeth “Liz” Keen, as a series regular. She is exiting the show, which was renewed in January for Season 9, after eight seasons co-starring alongside James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington.

Last night, CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.2, but second in total viewers with 2.4 million. The “Kids Say the Darndest Things” season finale at 8 had a 0.3 rating and 3 million total viewers. Repeats followed.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 642,000. “Kung Fu” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 847,000 total viewers. The season premiere of “In the Dark” at 9 got a 0.1 rating and 438,000 total viewers.