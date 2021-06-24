The Blacklist

Photo by: Will Hart/NBC

Megan Boone’s ‘Blacklist’ Exit Episode Bombs in Ratings

by | June 24, 2021 @ 8:59 AM

ABC returns “Card Sharks,” CBS concludes “Kids Say the Darndest Things” — but neither net wins Wednesday

People are not loving the trajectory of this “Blacklist” thing. Also, people are not watching “The Blacklist.”

With no U.S. Olympics Trials to help out, last night’s “Blacklist” Season 8 finale actually declined from the previous Wednesday, according to initial Nielsen numbers. NBC came in third place among the Big 4 broadcast networks last night.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Blacklist - Season 8The Blacklist - Season 8

‘The Blacklist’ Creator Jon Bokenkamp Exits NBC Series Following Season 8 Finale
Megan Boone

Megan Boone Signs First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures Television Following ‘The Blacklist’ Exit
YouTube growth during pandemic

More People Now Use YouTube Than Facebook or Instagram — What Happened?
The Blacklist - Season 8

‘The Blacklist’ Finale All But Confirms Long-Held Fan Theory About Red’s Identity
Recording Academy Valeisha Butterfield Jones Harvey Mason Jr. Panos A. Panay

Grammys’ New Leadership Team Vows to ‘Be Better’ Amid The Weeknd’s Boycott and Diversity Challenges
America's Got Talent - Season: 16

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Enjoys Time Slot Return, and So Does Peyton Manning

Conan O’Brien Was the Last of His Kind: An Apolitical Late-Night Host
conan o'brien

‘Conan’ Calls It Quits Amid Worst Ratings Slide of All the Late-Night Talk Shows
American Ninja Warrior - Season 13

Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Pays Off More Than Last Week’s ‘Small Fortune’
jeopardy guest hosts

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Mayim Bialik (Photos)
Substack funding

Newsletter Wars: Facebook and Twitter Take Aim at Substack